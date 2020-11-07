Jharkhand High Court summons Home Secretary, DGP in acid attack case

By PTI

RANCHI: The Jharkhand High Court has summoned state Home Secretary and Director General of Police, expressing anguish over the police investigation into the force-feeding of acid to a girl in Hazaribagh last year.

Hearing the matter on Friday, a bench of Chief Justice Raviranjan and SN Prasad said it appears that the police are protecting the accused.

"The police have not investigated the matter properly," the court observed.

The court then ordered the Home Secretary and the Director General of Police to appear before it on November 27, the next date of hearing.

The court is hearing the matter after taking cognizance of a press report sent to the chief justice by advocate Aparajita Bhardwaj.

A 13-year-old girl was forced-fed acid while she was returning home from school in Hazaribagh in December last year.

The court's remarks came after the superintendent of police and the investigating officer could not answer several questions during the hearing.