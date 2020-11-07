STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Nearly 35 per cent voting till 1 pm in third phase of Bihar polls

The maximum turnout of 40.15 per cent till 1 pm has been recorded in the Muzaffarpur district, and the minimum in Darbhanga.

Published: 07th November 2020 02:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2020 02:42 PM   |  A+A-

A security personnel stands guard as voters wait in a queue to cast their vote during the third phase of Bihar Assembly Elections, at a polling station in Vaishali, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.

A security personnel stands guard as voters wait in a queue to cast their vote during the third phase of Bihar Assembly Elections, at a polling station in Vaishali, Saturday. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: An estimated 35 per cent of the total 2.35 crore electors exercised their franchise till 1 pm in the 78 assembly seats of Bihar where polling is underway in the third and final phase of elections on Saturday.

While the polling so far has been peaceful, police had to open fire in the air in Purnia to disperse a crowd trying to disturb voting, even as people boycotted polling at 12 booths in Katihar in protest against barriers not being set up at two railway crossings.

The poll opened at 7 am in the 78 assembly seats spread across 15 districts of north Bihar.

According to the Election Commission, the poll percentage at 1 pm was 34.82, higher than the corresponding figures for the first phase (33.10) and the second phase (32.82) of polls.

The maximum turnout of 40.15 per cent till 1 pm has been recorded in the Muzaffarpur district, and the minimum in Darbhanga (26.58).

In Araria, the RJD candidate from Jokihat seat, Sarfaraz Alam, turned up for voting with a party badge pinned in his shirt which may invite charges of violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

When asked about it, Alam smirked, refusing to make any comment.

Araria District Magistrate Prashant Kumar said the matter has come to his knowledge and lawful action would be initiated in the candidate.

Alam is the elder son of former Union minister Mohammad Taslimuddin and is pitted against younger brother Mohammad Sahnawaz, who is in the fray from Asaduddin Owaisi- led AIMIM party.

In Purnia, the police had to fire in the air to chase away people trying to disturb voting outside a booth under Dhamdaha assembly segment.

In terms of polling percentage, Muzaffarpur (40.15) is followed by Vaishali (37.99), Saharsa (37.58), Purnia (37.23), Pashchim Champaran (35.82), Supaul (35.73), Katihar (35.34), Madhubani (34.67), Purvi Champaran (34.62), Kishanganj (34.45), Samastipur (34.16), Madhepura (33.93), Araria (32.79), Sitamarhi (31.51), and Darbhanga (26.58).

Voting is being held simultaneously in the Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat, where a bypoll has been necessitated due to the death of JD(U) MP Baidyanath Mahto.

It has recorded a turnout of 35.82 per cent till 1 pm.

Madhepura districts Bihariganj, from where veteran socialist leader Sharad Yadavs daughter Subhashini Yadav is making her poll debut on a Congress seat, has recorded a polling percentage of 32.90 till 1 pm.

Subhashini stood in a queue to cast her vote at a polling booth in Madhepura.

After casting her vote, the 30-year-old said her father, who represented Madhepura multiple times in Lok Sabha, has worked honestly for development of the constituency and that is why he is respected by people of all religions and castes.

Plurals Party president Pushpam Priya Choudhary, who is also her partys chief ministerial candidate, cast her vote with her mother in a booth at Darbhanga.

Speaker of the outgoing assembly Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and about one dozen ministers of the Nitish Kumar cabinet are in fray in this round of voting.

Minister Suresh Sharma cast his vote in Muzaffarpur.

Meanwhile, people at 12 booths under Kusail panchayat in Kadwa assembly constituency of Katihar are boycotting the polls in protest against barriers not being installed in nearby Minapur and Jhaua railway crossings.

Block Development Officer Md Iftar and other senior officials have reached the area to persuade people to vote.

The first phase of voting for the 243-trong assembly took place on October 28 and the second phase on November 3.

The votes will be counted on November 10.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bihar Polls Bihar Polls 2020 Bihar Elections Bihar Elections 2020 Bihar Assembly Polls Bihar Assembly Polls 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections Bihar Assembly Elections 2020
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
A man dances in the fountain while attending a gathering at Washington Square Park to await election results on Friday, in New York. (Photo | AP)
US election results 2020 | Armed Trump supporters, rejoicing democrats, here are 24 head-turning photos from America
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp