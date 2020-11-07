STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 92 percent voter turnout in byelections for four Assembly seats in Manipur

"It will go up further as many voters were in the queues, waiting to cast their votes,” the state’s Joint Chief Electoral Officer Karam Bono Singh told The New Indian Express

Published: 07th November 2020 06:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2020 06:28 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Manipur witnessed brisk polling during byelections to four Assembly segments on Saturday.

According to election officials, the voter turnout was over 92%. The polling passed off peacefully.

“The voting percentage was recorded at 92.18. It will go up further as many voters were in the queues, waiting to cast their votes,” the state’s Joint Chief Electoral Officer Karam Bono Singh told The New Indian Express.

He said all COVID-19 protocols were strictly followed during voting.

Constituencies such as Lilong and Wangjing-Tentha in Thoubal, Saitu in Kangpokpi and Wangoi in Imphal West districts went to the bypolls, necessitated by the resignation of sitting MLAs, all of them from the Congress, from the Assembly. They had later defected to the BJP which heads the state’s ruling coalition.

Over 1.33 lakh voters, including 67,802 women, were eligible to vote at 203 polling stations. Altogether 11 candidates were in the fray. The BJP had fielded candidates in three seats and backed an Independent candidate in Lilong seat. The Congress contested in all four seats.

The votes will be counted on November 10.

On October 22, BJP nominee Ginsuanhau was elected unopposed from the Singhat seat in Churachandpur district as the Independent candidate Chinlunthang withdrew his candidature.

