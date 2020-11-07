STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PAGD holds first meeting in Jammu; dozens of delegations meet alliance leaders

Members of the alliance had earlier held meetings in the Kashmir division of the Union Territory.

Published: 07th November 2020 08:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2020 08:41 PM   |  A+A-

Mehbooba Mufti interacts with J K National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and leader Omar Abdullah at her residence in Srinagar Wednesday Oct. 14 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah's residence here saw a flurry of political activities on Saturday, as members of the Gupkar alliance met in Jammu for the first time since its formation last month.

Several delegations met leaders of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), which was formed by seven mainstream political parties of the Union Territory for the restoration of special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Today, we met for the first time in Jammu and a number of people from the civil society and political parties met us, and we are happy that the sentiment which we saw in Kashmir is also found here," Sajad Ghani Lone, who is the spokesperson for the alliance, told reporters.

Members of the alliance had earlier held meetings in the Kashmir division of the Union Territory.

The meeting was attended by PDP president and PAGD vice chairperson Mehbooba Mufti, CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami, People's Conference chairman Lone, Awami National Conference's senior vice president Muzaffar Shah, Peoples Movement leader Javed Mustafa Mir and other leaders of the alliance.

They reached PAGD chairperson Farooq Abdullah's Bhatindi resident in the morning for the meeting.

National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah and former PDP legislator Firdous Tak were also present at the meeting.

Over 30 delegations visited former chief minister Farooq Abdullah's residence before the start of the meeting at around 4 pm.

ALSO READ | Jammu and Kashmir​: Political parties under Gupkar alliance to unitedly fight upcoming DDC elections

Prominent among the visitors included veteran politician and patron of the National Panthers Party (NPP) Prof Bhim Singh.

Lone said that a delegation of Sikhs met the leaders in the morning followed by delegations from the Kashmiri migrant pandit community and Gaddi and Sippi communities.

Delegations of Dalits, schedule castes, transporters and farmers were among those who met leaders of the alliance, he said.

"They are all facing grave economic and administrative problems but apart from that, the common thread in our thinking and their thinking was that they are all unhappy and hurt by the decisions of August 5, last year as much as we are hurt there (in Kashmir), they are hurt (in Jammu)," Lone said.

He said this process of interactions would continue.

The Centre on August 5 last year had abrogated the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcated it into union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration PAGD Farooq Abdullah Gupkar alliance
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Supporters of President Donald Trump rally in Beverly Hills. (Photo | AP)
US Elections: Trump supporters seen carrying guns outside counting centres
The Sunday morning in the village was rocked by the sound of bursting crackers.
Deepavali arrives early for Kamala Harris' ancestral village Thulasendrapuram
Gallery
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to the nation that Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes will cease to be legal tender.
Demonetization Anniversary: Here are the problems people faced during those testing times
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp