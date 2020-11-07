STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PSLV-C49 with latest earth observation satellite EOS-01, nine others lifts off

EOS-01 is intended for applications in agriculture, forestry and disaster management support, the Indian Space Research Organisation said.

Published: 07th November 2020 03:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2020 03:45 PM   |  A+A-

PSLV-C49

PSLV-C49 (Photo | ISRO Twitter)

By PTI

SRIHARIKOTA: India's PSLV-C49 carrying its latest earth observation satellite EOS-01 and nine customer satellites lifted off from the spaceport here on Saturday.

The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C49/EOS-01) blasted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre here at 3.12 pm at the end of a 26-hour countdown.

The lift off was originally scheduled for 3.02 pm, but was delayed by 10 minutes due to debris on the path of the vehicle, ISRO said.

This is the first mission by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) this year.

EOS-01 is intended for applications in agriculture, forestry and disaster management support, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said.

The customer satellites are from Lithuania (1), Luxembourg (4) and USA (4).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PSLV C49 PSLV EOS 01
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
A man dances in the fountain while attending a gathering at Washington Square Park to await election results on Friday, in New York. (Photo | AP)
US election results 2020 | Armed Trump supporters, rejoicing democrats, here are 24 head-turning photos from America
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp