PSLV-C49 with latest earth observation satellite EOS-01, nine others lifts off

By PTI

SRIHARIKOTA: India's PSLV-C49 carrying its latest earth observation satellite EOS-01 and nine customer satellites lifted off from the spaceport here on Saturday.

The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C49/EOS-01) blasted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre here at 3.12 pm at the end of a 26-hour countdown.

The lift off was originally scheduled for 3.02 pm, but was delayed by 10 minutes due to debris on the path of the vehicle, ISRO said.

This is the first mission by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) this year.

EOS-01 is intended for applications in agriculture, forestry and disaster management support, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said.

The customer satellites are from Lithuania (1), Luxembourg (4) and USA (4).