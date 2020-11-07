STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Shiv Sena invokes Donald Trump to taunt BJP over Arnab Goswami's arrest

An editorial 'Saamana' said the reaction of Donald Trump who is on the verge of defeat amounted to belittling the post he was holding.

Published: 07th November 2020 03:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2020 03:13 PM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump (Photo| AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Taking a swipe at the BJP, the ruling Shiv Sena on Saturday likened the hue and cry over the arrest of television journalist Arnab Goswami with the reaction of Donald Trump to the outcome of the US Presidential elections.

An editorial in the Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' said the reaction of Trump who is on the verge of defeat amounted to belittling the post he was holding.

"Just like Trump's actions that included spreading fake news and demanding that counting of votes be stopped and moving the court are against the law and prestige of America, BJP leaders in Maharashtra are protesting against the arrest of a suspected accused in an abetment to suicide case," the Sena said without naming Goswami, editor-in-chief of Republic TV.

The BJP had alleged that the arrest of Goswami by Raigad police on Wednesday in the 2018 case was politically motivated and amounted to muzzling the freedom of press.

"When prime minister Narendra Modi was chief minister of Gujarat, BJP leaders, including (incumbent Union home minister) Amit Shah, were tried in several cases of (2002) Gujarat riots. They were acquitted as per law, but the BJP did not say then that the actions (cases) were politically motivated or part of vendetta," the editorial said.

The Sena further alleged that the BJP was maligning the image of the family members of Anvay Naik, the interior designer who had committed suicide in 2018 allegedly over non-payment of dues by Republic TV.

Referring to posters showing Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhhav Thackeray with Indira Gandhi, who had imposed Emergency in 1975, the Sena said the comparison with the late prime minister was a matter of pride.

"The BJP has gone out of its mind by putting up posters of Uddhav Thackeray and Indira Gandhi reminding people of Emergency, in Delhi. This is not only childishness but also ignorance. Comparison with Indira Gandhi is a matter of pride. The iron lady had avenged partition of our country by breaking Pakistan in 1971," the editorial said.

The Congress is one of the constituents of the Sena- led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra, apart from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

The Sena also took a swipe at the BJP for announcing wearing of black badges by its leaders until Goswami is released.

"Thankfully, they haven't resorted to jail bharo and fasting as part of protests," the editorial said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
donald trump Shiv Sena BJP Arnab Goswami
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
A man dances in the fountain while attending a gathering at Washington Square Park to await election results on Friday, in New York. (Photo | AP)
US election results 2020 | Armed Trump supporters, rejoicing democrats, here are 24 head-turning photos from America
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp