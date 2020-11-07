STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
US Ambassador Kenneth Ian Juster concludes three-day visit to Shimla

United States Ambassador to India, Kenneth Ian Juster

By PTI

SHIMLA: United States Ambassador to India Kenneth Ian Juster concluded his three-day visit to Himachal Pradehs's Shimla on Saturday and appreciated police efforts during the coronavirus pandemic, an official said.

Shimla Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Parveer Thakur said the US ambassador came to the state capital on Thursday and left on Saturday.

Juster called on Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatraya and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur during his visit, he added.

The ambassador appreciated efforts of the Himachal Pradesh's Shimla police during the coronavirus pandemic, the ASP said.

The US ambassador also paid obeisance at the Jakhu temple, he said, adding that he visited Indian Institute of Advance Studies (IIAS) among other places during his visit.

The US ambassador visited a police reporting room at Mall Road on Saturday.

