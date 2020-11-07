STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Voluntary group alleges appointment process for CIC top posts non-transparent

In a statement issued on Saturday, activists Anjali Bhardwaj and Amrita Johri of the organisation said the Supreme Court had issued detailed guidelines to maintain transparency.

Published: 07th November 2020 08:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2020 08:28 PM   |  A+A-

RTI Act
By PTI

NEW DELHI: Citizens' group Satark Nagrik Sangathan has alleged that "lack of transparency" in the appointment of the Chief Information Commissioner and Information Commissioners by the government was in violation of the Supreme Court's directives, even as it welcomed the appointment to the top post at the headless transparency panel.

In a statement issued on Saturday, activists Anjali Bhardwaj and Amrita Johri of the organisation said the Supreme Court had issued detailed guidelines to maintain transparency in the appointment process of the Chief Information Commissioner and Information Commissioners.

Bhardwaj who was one of the petitioners in the case said the Supreme Court had directed that the names of members of the search and selection committees, the agenda and minutes of committee meetings, the advertisements issued for vacancies, particulars of applicants, names of shortlisted candidates, file notings and correspondence related to appointments, be placed in the public domain.

The Court in its final directions also noted, "it would also be appropriate for the Search Committee to make the criteria for shortlisting the candidates, public, so that it is ensured that shortlisting is done on the basis of objective and rational criteria", the statement from Satark Nagrik Sangathan said.

Other than the advertisement issued for vacancies, none of the other information is available in the public domain, it said.

The Department of Personnel and Training had also denied to provide the information under the RTI Act citing the exemption clause pertaining to personal information and saying the process was still underway, it said.

"The denial is not in keeping with the law as there is no provision under the RTI Act to deny information merely because the selection process is underway, especially in light of the fact that there are specific directions of the Supreme Court on transparency in the process of appointment," it said.

The Centre has appointed Yashwardhan Kumar Sinha as the Chief Information Commissioner besides three other Information Commissioners -- journalist Uday Mahurkar, former Labour Secretary Heera Lal Samariya and former Deputy Comptroller and Auditor General Saroj Punhani.

Sinha has been appointed two months after the previous chief information commissioner Bimal Julka retired.

Three vacancies for the position of Information Commissioners still exist at the Central Information Commission.

In the statement, the voluntary group welcomed the appointment as the Commission was headless and was working at less than 50 per cent capacity which was seriously affecting its functioning, with more than 37,000 appeals and complaints pending before it.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Satark Nagrik Sangathan Chief Information Commissioner Supreme Court
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Supporters of President Donald Trump rally in Beverly Hills. (Photo | AP)
US Elections: Trump supporters seen carrying guns outside counting centres
The Sunday morning in the village was rocked by the sound of bursting crackers.
Deepavali arrives early for Kamala Harris' ancestral village Thulasendrapuram
Gallery
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to the nation that Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes will cease to be legal tender.
Demonetization Anniversary: Here are the problems people faced during those testing times
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp