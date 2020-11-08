STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amit Shah asks farmers in Ahmedabad to take up organic farming

Published: 08th November 2020 10:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2020 10:10 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose. (File| EPS)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Union Home Minister and Gandhinagar MP Amit Shah on Sunday directed officials to encourage farmers in Ahmedabad district of Gujarat to adopt crop rotation and take up organic farming.

Shah chaired a meeting of Ahmedabad's District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee via video conferencing, an official release said. Many areas in Ahmedabad city and rural fall under the Gandhinagar constituency.

Ahmedabad district collector Sandeep Singhal said efforts were underway to provide a new direction to the development of the district through the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA), the release said.

The DISHA was formed to ensure better coordination among all the elected representatives in parliament, state legislatures and local governments (Panchayati Raj institutions/municipal bodies) for efficient and time-bound development of districts, it said.

"Union home minister Amit Shah directed officials to develop Ahmedabad into a model district as an inspiration for others. Shah asked the district administration to provide necessary guidance to farmers in the district to adopt crop rotation and turn towards organic farming," it said.

The release quoted Ahmedabad District Development Officer Arun Mahesh Babu as saying that social security scheme will be given a priority in the district.

The works of 23 departments were reviewed in today's meeting, including schemes like Smart City, 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao', e-Gram-Vishva Gram etc, it said.

The meeting laid a special emphasis on improving the sex ratio in Ahmedabad district, the release added.

Instructions were given to intensify the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sanman Nidhi, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and the agricultural relief package announced by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

MP Kirit Solanki, Revenue Minister Kaushikbhai Patel, Home Minister Pradipsinh Jadeja, MLAs and others attended the meeting, it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
