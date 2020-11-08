STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Assam reports nearly five-month low of 152 new COVID-19 cases

This is the lowest number of new cases since June 19, when the state had registered 102 infections, Sarma said.

coronavirus, thermal screeners, COVID 19, fever

For representational purposes (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,08,789 on Sunday as the state reported a nearly five-month low of 152 new cases, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

This is the lowest number of new cases since June 19, when the state had registered 102 infections, Sarma said. Three more patients succumbed to the infection, pushing the state's coronavirus death toll to 943, he said.

Two fresh fatalities were reported in Kamrup Metropolitan district and one in Tinsukia, the minister said. Assam now has 6,512 active coronavirus cases, he said.

Single-day recoveries outnumbered new cases for the 25th consecutive day as 395 more people were cured of the disease, Sarma said.

The state's COVID-19 recovery count has increased to 2,01,331, he said. Assam has so far tested over 48.45 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 10,985 during the day, the minister said.

The overall positivity rate stands at 4.31 per cent, while the positivity rate during the day was 1.38 per cent, he said. The state has been testing around 30,000 samples daily on weekdays.

