STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Coast Guard apprehends Myanmarese fishing boat with 12 crew members in Indian waters

The boat was apprehended around 14 nautical miles west of Rutland Island on Saturday in a sea-air coordinated operation.

Published: 08th November 2020 05:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2020 05:28 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Coast Guard apprehends a suspicious boat near Andaman and Nicobar Islands territory with 12 Myanmarese crew. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

PORT BLAIR: The Coast Guard has apprehended a Myanmarese boat with 12 crew members for illegally fishing in Indian waters near Andaman and Nicobar Islands, a statement issued by the force here on Sunday said.

The boat was apprehended around 14 nautical miles west of Rutland Island on Saturday in a sea-air coordinated operation, it said.

The vessel and its crew members were escorted to Port Blair and handed over to the Andaman and Nicobar Police for further investigation, the statement said.

The boat was first sighted by a Coast Guard helicopter on maritime surveillance, but the vessel's crew did not respond on very high frequency (VHF) radio.

Acting on the information, a patrolling coast guard maritime reconnaissance aircraft and ship 'Rajkiran' were diverted to the area of sighting for investigation, it said.

The aircraft vectored the ship to intercept the boat, which increased speed and tried evasive manoeuvres to avoid apprehension.

The coast guard ship, however, intercepted the vessel and found it to be of Myanmarese origin.

It was engaged in illegal fishing in the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), it added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Myanmarese crew boat apprehended
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Supporters of President Donald Trump rally in Beverly Hills. (Photo | AP)
US Elections: Trump supporters seen carrying guns outside counting centres
The Sunday morning in the village was rocked by the sound of bursting crackers.
Deepavali arrives early for Kamala Harris' ancestral village Thulasendrapuram
Gallery
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to the nation that Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes will cease to be legal tender.
Demonetization Anniversary: Here are the problems people faced during those testing times
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp