Congress leader Jaiveer recalls Munich meeting with US President-elect Biden

In the Munich Security Conference in 2018, Biden had come to give tips to young leaders as a security expert at the conference in Germany.

Published: 08th November 2020 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2020 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

Jaiveer Shergill with Joe Biden. (Photo| Twitter)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: As people across the US and the world hailed the win of Joe Biden in the presidential elections, Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill recalled his meeting with President-elect in Munich two years ago while participating in a youth leadership programme where Biden was a guest.

Jaiveer recollected his brief conversation with Biden, who quipped that "it's good to see one of the world's youngest democracy (India) is nurturing young leaders".

Biden then recalled how he can never forget the warm hospitality extended to him by the people during his India visit earlier on.

Biden emphasised the need for global unity to fight terror and that world peace needs to take priority over individual agendas of nations.

"Biden was so full of positive energy and his political journey is a lesson for young politicians that patience and focus on politics of substantive issues always pays off in the long run," the Congress leader remarked.

At the annual Munich conference, world leaders gather to discuss security concerns that impact different nations and the changing pattern of global politics.

