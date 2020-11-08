'Gupkar gangsters' indulging in anti-social, anti-national rhetoric: J&K BJP leader

By PTI

JAMMU: BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Saturday alleged that the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) are indulging in anti-social and anti-national rhetoric.

Speaking to the media after a meeting of the saffron party, Chugh said the BJP believes in strengthening democracy and will contest the upcoming District Development Council elections with full strength.

"The Gupkar gangsters are continuously indulging in anti-social and anti-national rhetoric. The people of Jammu and Kashmir are least impressed by them and are least interested in what they say," Chugh said after a PAGD meeting was held at the Bathindi residence of National Conference patron Farooq Abdullah here.

It was the first meeting of the group, which was formed last month by seven mainstream political parties of the Union Territory for the restoration of special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Chugh stressed that Article 370 will never be restored and neither China nor Pakistan can dare to challenge India on the issue.

He also said that the PAGD's dream of getting Jammu and Kashmir's special status back "will never be realised.

" Chugh, who was flanked by Union minister Jitendra Singh and Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina, alleged that the Abdullahs and Muftis have looted the nation for seven decades. "They have lost their ground completely now. We are marching ahead according to people's wishes," he said, claiming that the National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) put stones and rifles in the hands of innocent people of Jammu and Kashmir instead of books and computer.

"We will not allow them to loot the resources of J&K now," he added.

He said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre is progressing with the policy of "zero tolerance" towards terrorism.

"The BJP has always been in favour of strengthening democracy and after thorough discussions we are pleased to announce that we will contest the upcoming District Development Council elections with full strength," he said.

This will be an opportunity to strengthen grassroots democracy and empower people.

Meanwhile, Raina said the BJP would not allow the 'Gupkar gang' to succeed in its "nefarious designs".

"These gangsters have looted the poor population of J&K and always plotted against the downtrodden.

Almost every needy community of J&K was ditched by them and we will not allow it further, he said.

He said the BJP will not let any restoration of Article 370 and only the national flag will fly in the Union Territory.

Earlier, the party leaders including the Union minister discussed in detail the upcoming DDC, Urban Local Bodies and Panchayat elections.