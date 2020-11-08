STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Haryana government allows bursting of crackers for two hours on Diwali

The state government said it has decided to put a 'complete ban' on the sale of crackers in the state to check the coronavirus spread due to pollution caused by the bursting of crackers.

Published: 08th November 2020 09:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2020 09:50 PM   |  A+A-

Firecrackers

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Two days after announcing a "complete ban" on the sale of firecrackers, the Haryana government on Sunday allowed bursting them for two hours on Diwali.

This decision has been taken in view of the rising levels of pollution while adhering to the guidelines issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to decrease air pollution, according to a government release.

The state government on Friday had said it has decided to put a "complete ban" on the sale of crackers in the state to check the coronavirus spread due to pollution caused by the bursting of crackers.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday in Fatehabad said people will be permitted to burst firecrackers for only two hours on Diwali.

It has been observed that there has been a spike in coronavirus infections due to air pollution, he said.

In order to reduce pollution and prevent the spread of the infection, restrictions have been imposed on the sale and bursting of crackers, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Diwali Haryana NGT Crackers Manohar Lal Khattar
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC refuses interim bail to Arnab Goswami, asks him to move lower court
US Presidential-elect Joe Biden (File Photo | AP)
US Prez-elect Joe Biden begins transition as Trump refuses to concede
Gallery
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp