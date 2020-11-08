STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nagaland's Hornbill Festival to be celebrated virtually amid pandemic

Hornbill Festival, held every year from December 1 to 10, showcases the culture, heritage, food and customs of Naga tribes at Kisama village.

Published: 08th November 2020 11:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2020 11:45 AM   |  A+A-

Hornbill Festival-Nagaland

The festival is named after the bird Hornbill which is much respected in the state and considered sacred. (Photo|Hemanta Singha/EPS)

By PTI

KOHIMA: The Nagaland government has decided to celebrate the popular Hornbill festival virtually this year, amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.

In a statement issued on Saturday night, the department of tourism said the annual festival would be observed over audiovisual media channels and social media platforms this time, and people can enjoy the tribal dance performances sitting at home.

The content for the online programme will be sourced from government archives, it said.

Hornbill Festival, held every year from December 1 to 10, showcases the culture, heritage, food and customs of Naga tribes at Kisama village.

Sixteen tribes come together to celebrate their traditions with colourful dance performances.

Tourists from across the globe attend the 10-day gala.

Nagaland has reported 9,455 COVID-19 cases so far, of which 48 have died.

