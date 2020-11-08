STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Random checking for COVID-19 in UP's Bareilly finds 150 new cases

The cases include traders, auto drivers and people working in various workshops and beauty parlours, among others.

Published: 08th November 2020 03:59 PM

A medic takes samples from an Indian national arriving from Myanmar at Anna International Airport, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in Chennai.

For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BAREILLY: Around 150 people here have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week during a random checking drive, officials said on Sunday.

The cases include traders, auto drivers and people working in various workshops and beauty parlours, among others, they added.

"The health department along with the district administration is conducting random checks. In the past one week, as many as 9,000 persons were tested in the rural areas, while 1,800 persons were tested in the urban areas. Of these 42 persons in rural areas and 108 persons in urban areas tested positive for COVID-19," Additional District Magistrate (City) Mahendra Kumar Singh said.

Comments

