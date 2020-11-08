STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Under new scheme, Uttarakhand manages to provide water connections to just one-fourth of its rural areas

The water connections are to be provided under the central government's Jal Jeevan Mission which targets to provide drinking water supply lines to every village of the country till 2024. 

Published: 08th November 2020 07:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2020 07:32 PM   |  A+A-

water connection, water line, drinking water, water

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand still lags behind when it comes to providing water connection under Jal Shakti Mission scheme to rural areas of the hill state. A total of 14.61 lakh households have been identified across 13 districts of the state while only 3.59 have been provided with water connections which makes it just 24.60% of the target. 

Commenting on the issue, Madan Kaushik state cabinet minister and the spokesperson for the state government said, "Our government is the first one to bring down the connection fee from Rs 2350 to Re 1 under this scheme. The honourable Prime Minister has appreciated us for this. We are committed to meet the target of providing connections to all selected households within a stipulated time period."

The water connections are to be provided under the central government's Jal Jeevan Mission which targets to provide drinking water supply line to every village of the country till 2024. 

The scheme was launched in August 2019 by Jal Shakti Ministry of the union government.

Out of total 3.59 lakh connections across 13 districts of the hill state, Dehradun leads the way with 100749 against identified 120660 households which stands 83.50% of the set target. The capital city is followed by Chamoli with 32945 against identified 74017 households (44.51%), Nainital with 38785 against 109051 (37.57%),  Rudraprayag with 15327 against 55226 (27.75%), Champawat with 11651 against 45890 (25.39%), Bageshwar with 11581 against 52156 (22.20%), Pithoragarh with 18293 against 93885 (19.48%), Almora with 24812 against 129317 (19.19%), Tehri with 130932 against 24848 (18.98%), Uttarkashi with 14097 with 75717 (18.62%), Haridwar with 33627 against 244899 (13.73%), Udham Singh Nagar with 20578 against 205713 (10%) and Pauri with 12432 against 124447 making it just 9.99% of the set connections target till date. 

Interestingly, Chamoli district which ranks second in terms of providing water connections under the scheme after Dehradun has provided only half of the percentage of the state capital. 

Earlier this year in July, in a move to provide respite to remote and rural areas of Uttarakhand, the state government had announced that rural household will be provided with water connections at Re 1 instead of earlier Rs 2350. 

The sources in the state government said that Uttarakhand is probably the first state to provide water connection at such a nominal fee.

Till April 1, 2020, out of total 14,61,910 rural households in Uttarakhand state, only 2,17,120 had a water supply line, according to the central government data.

The scheme was launched in August 2019 by Jal Shakti Ministry of the Union government.

The Centre has already allocated Rs 3.60 lakh crore for the project. Out of the total funding, Rs 2.08 lakh crore will be provided by the Centre while Rs 1.52 lakh crore will be borne by the states.

According to the parameters of the scheme, every household should get a supply of at least 55 litres water per person per day. 

For the ongoing financial year of 2020-21, the Union ministry has allocated over Rs 29,000 crore to states in which Uttarakhand's share stands at Rs 362.58 Crore.

The Centre has asked the states to speed up works to meet their respective targets and to prepare a Village Action Plan (VAP) for every hamlet.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttarakhand Jal Shakti Mission scheme
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC refuses interim bail to Arnab Goswami, asks him to move lower court
US Presidential-elect Joe Biden (File Photo | AP)
US Prez-elect Joe Biden begins transition as Trump refuses to concede
Gallery
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp