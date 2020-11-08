US polls 2020: PM Modi, Sonia and Rahul congratulate Biden, Harris for their win

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Democrat Joe Biden for his win over Republican US President Donald Trump in a close presidential election and noted his "critical and invaluable" contribution to strengthening the India-US relations as vice president.

Modi, in his tweets, also congratulated vice president elect Kamala Harris for her win and said her success was pathbreaking and a matter of immense pride for all Indian-Americans.

Biden on Saturday defeated the incumbent US President Donald Trump in the closely-fought presidential election, according to the American media.

The 77-year-old former US vice president will become the 46th president of the United States, CNN reported, after a victory in Pennsylvania, the state where he was born put him over the 270 electoral votes needed to win.

Modi said, "Congratulations @JoeBiden on your spectacular victory! As the VP, your contribution to strengthening Indo-US relations was critical and invaluable. I look forward to working closely together once again to take India-US relations to greater heights."

He added, "Congratulations@KamalaHarris! Your success is pathbreaking, and a matter of immense pride not just for your chittis, but also for all Indian-Americans. I am confident that the vibrant India-US ties will get even stronger with your support and leadership."

Biden had served as vice president when Barack Obama was the country's president.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi also congratulated Joe Biden on Saturday, saying India looked forward to a close partnership beneficial to peace and development.

In a statement late in the night, Gandhi also extended warm greetings to vice president-elect Kamala Harris.

Under the "wise and mature" leadership of Biden and Harris, Gandhi said "India looks forward to a close partnership that will be beneficial to peace and development in our region and around the world".

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi congratulated Joe Biden for winning the US presidential election on Saturday, hoping that the Democrat would unite the US and provide direction to it.

Gandhi also congratulated Senator Kamala Harris for becoming the first-ever woman vice president-elect of the United States.

"Congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden. I'm confident that he will unite America and provide it with a strong sense of direction," Gandhi tweeted.

"Congratulations, Vice-President-elect @KamalaHarris! It makes us proud that the first woman to serve as Vice President of the USA traces her roots to India,"