STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

US polls 2020: PM Modi, Sonia and Rahul congratulate Biden, Harris for their win

Modi, in his tweets, also congratulated vice president elect Kamala Harris for her win and said her success was pathbreaking and a matter of immense pride for all Indian-Americans.

Published: 08th November 2020 12:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2020 12:58 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Democrat Joe Biden for his win over Republican US President Donald Trump in a close presidential election and noted his "critical and invaluable" contribution to strengthening the India-US relations as vice president.

Modi, in his tweets, also congratulated vice president elect Kamala Harris for her win and said her success was pathbreaking and a matter of immense pride for all Indian-Americans.

Biden on Saturday defeated the incumbent US President Donald Trump in the closely-fought presidential election, according to the American media.

The 77-year-old former US vice president will become the 46th president of the United States, CNN reported, after a victory in Pennsylvania, the state where he was born put him over the 270 electoral votes needed to win.

Modi said, "Congratulations @JoeBiden on your spectacular victory! As the VP, your contribution to strengthening Indo-US relations was critical and invaluable. I look forward to working closely together once again to take India-US relations to greater heights."

He added, "Congratulations@KamalaHarris! Your success is pathbreaking, and a matter of immense pride not just for your chittis, but also for all Indian-Americans. I am confident that the vibrant India-US ties will get even stronger with your support and leadership."

Biden had served as vice president when Barack Obama was the country's president.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi also congratulated Joe Biden on Saturday, saying India looked forward to a close partnership beneficial to peace and development.

In a statement late in the night, Gandhi also extended warm greetings to vice president-elect Kamala Harris.

Under the "wise and mature" leadership of Biden and Harris, Gandhi said "India looks forward to a close partnership that will be beneficial to peace and development in our region and around the world".

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi congratulated Joe Biden for winning the US presidential election on Saturday, hoping that the Democrat would unite the US and provide direction to it.

Gandhi also congratulated Senator Kamala Harris for becoming the first-ever woman vice president-elect of the United States.

"Congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden. I'm confident that he will unite America and provide it with a strong sense of direction," Gandhi tweeted.

"Congratulations, Vice-President-elect @KamalaHarris! It makes us proud that the first woman to serve as Vice President of the USA traces her roots to India,"

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PM Modi Sonia Gandhi Rahul Gandhi Joe Biden Kamala Harris US Elections 2020 US Polls 2020
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Supporters of President Donald Trump rally in Beverly Hills. (Photo | AP)
US Elections: Trump supporters seen carrying guns outside counting centres
The Sunday morning in the village was rocked by the sound of bursting crackers.
Deepavali arrives early for Kamala Harris' ancestral village Thulasendrapuram
Gallery
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to the nation that Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes will cease to be legal tender.
Demonetization Anniversary: Here are the problems people faced during those testing times
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp