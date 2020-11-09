STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bihar polls: For birthday, Tejashwi asks supporters to be vigilant on counting day

With exit polls predicting victory for the RJD-led Grand Alliance, the party warned its workers against indulging in celebratory firing and 'uncivil behaviour' towards rivals.

Published: 09th November 2020

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

PATNA: With Mahagathbandan chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav deciding to keep his birthday celebrations simple, the Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) on Sunday requested party workers to stay at home and avoid turning up at his house to personally greet.

The party has also asked workers to be vigilant on November 10, the day when votes of Bihar Assembly polls will be counted. The RJD's chief ministerial candidate celebrates his 31 st birthday on November 9.

"A humble request to all well wishers and supporters that the Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav personal decision to celebrate his birthday with simplicity, you stay at home and avoid coming to the house to personally greet. Keep your vigilant presence in the area for counting of 10 November," RJD tweeted in Hindi.

Earlier in the day, with exit polls predicting victory for the RJD-led Grand Alliance, the party warned its workers against indulging in celebratory firing and "uncivil behaviour" towards rivals on the day of the counting of votes, irrespective of the results.

