STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

CBI books Madhya Pradesh-based firm for cheating UCO Bank-led consortium of over Rs 105 crore

The bank, in its complaint, has alleged that the directors, after availing credit facilities, defrauded the banks and willfully diverted the banks' funds and put the banks to a huge wrongful loss.

Published: 09th November 2020 03:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2020 03:06 PM   |  A+A-

UCO Bank (File | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CBI has booked Madhya Pradesh-based company Narayan Niryat and its director, Kailash Chand Garg, for allegedly cheating a UCO Bank-led consortium to the tune of over Rs 105 crore, officials said on Monday.

The agency has alleged that from 2011 to 2013, the company availed credit facilities to the tune of over Rs 110 crore from a consortium of banks consisting of UCO Bank, Corporation Bank (now merged with Union Bank of India) and Punjab National Bank, they said.

The CBI has also named another director of the company, Suresh Chand Garg (now deceased), as accused in the FIR.

To allegedly cheat the banks, Narayan Niryat and its directors resorted to various mala fide activities such as diversion of bank funds through its associate and sister concerns without transacting any goods, improper reporting in financial statements and balance sheets, the officials said.

"Further, the complainant bank (UCO Bank) has requested in the complaint for investigation of the role of unknown public servants in the above said fraud committed upon the banks," the CBI FIR alleged.

The bank, in its complaint, has alleged that the directors, after availing credit facilities, defrauded the banks and willfully diverted the banks' funds and put the banks to a huge wrongful loss and corresponding wrongful gain to themselves and misused the public money.

"We further inform you that the company has submitted a Compromise Proposal of Rs 37 crore to all three consortium banks against the total outstanding Rs 106.

56 crore, which was sanctioned by our bank but due to non-compliance of terms and condition of the OTS by company, same has been failed," UCO Bank has said in its complaint to the CBI which is now a part of the FIR.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UCO bank
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC refuses interim bail to Arnab Goswami, asks him to move lower court
US Presidential-elect Joe Biden (File Photo | AP)
US Prez-elect Joe Biden begins transition as Trump refuses to concede
Gallery
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp