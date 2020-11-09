FASTags must for four-wheelers from January 1, 2021; Centre issues notification

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has decided to make FASTags mandatory for all four-wheelers from January 1, 2021.

The ministry has issued a notification in this regard.

Earlier, the ministry had made it mandatory for all four-wheeler manufacturers and dealers to install FASTags and registration of vehicles. This move had come into effect from December 1, 2017.

The ministry, with an aim to boost the compliance of the rule, has made it mandatory for vehicle owners from April 1, 2021 to have FASTags even while availing third party insurance.

In case of commercial vehicles, which need fitness certificates for operation, FASTags have been made mandatory for their issuance.

According to the government, the installation of FASTags will result in the smooth and streamlined movement of vehicles at toll booths.

FASTags are electronic chips which can be recharged and are stuck to the windshield of the vehicle.

The vehicle can pass through the toll plaza without stopping as the toll would be deducted electronically with the help of the FASTags.