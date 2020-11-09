STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indigo, SpiceJet offer COVID-19 tests for passengers

Indigo will offer this service at all airports across India and the UAE, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, said an official release.

Published: 09th November 2020 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2020 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

Indigo

File Image of an Indigo Aircraft for representational purposes. (Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Air passengers heading to Bengaluru Airport and worried whether Covid-19 test results are required to be submitted before boarding their flight can now relax. Two leading private airlines now have an option for their passengers of taking an RT-PCR test before boarding a flight. 

Indigo will offer this service at all airports across India and the UAE, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, said an official release. “Indigo, the country’s largest airline, has partnered with Stemz Health Care to offer Covid-19 RT-PCR tests at affordable rates for passengers travelling on domestic and  international flights,” said an official release. 

To book a test, customers can take an appointment online on the IndiGo website through a co-branded URL page, based on the  travel date. Customers can opt for a home visit or choose a lab visit with over 200+ collection centres in India. 

Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy & Revenue Officer, IndiGo, said, “As per travel guidelines, several states and countries require a Covid-19 RT-PCR test to be undertaken within a stipulated time frame before a customer boards a flight. We are introducing the option to book a test along with the flight.” The release said that in addition, getting the RT-PCR test done may also provide exemption from quarantine to passengers (guidance as per the respective  laws of the country/state). Passengers can avail such services through its platform www.stemzglobal.com/covid/Indigo that has been developed, managed and hosted by Stemz. 

SpiceJet airline recently announced that they had tied up with VFS Global Services for passengers to book an appointment for a Covid-19 test before their flight. To book a test, flyers can visit the airline’s website (www.spicejet.com) and avail the service under its ‘Add-On’ section.

