No firecracker ban in Madhya Pradesh but avoid Chinese made: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

By PTI

BHOPAL: There is no ban on bursting of firecrackers in Madhya Pradesh during Diwali but those imported from China and crackers with pictures of deities on their packets can not be sold in the state, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Monday.

Chouhan's statement came in the backdrop of some states moving to ban or strictly regulate use of firecrackers this Diwali in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and to curb noise and air pollution.

The CM was replying to a Twitter user who wanted to know if the state government has any plan to ban use of firecrackers. Madhya Pradesh is a state of happiness. We never ban happiness here. There is no restriction on firecrackers in the state.

"Yes, there is a ban on Chinese firecrackers. Celebrate the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya, burst firecrackers and celebrate Diwali with great fervour, Chouhan tweeted in the evening. In reply to another Twitter user, Chouhan said, Yes, and one important thing."

"While bursting firecrackers, it must be kept in mind that do not sell or buy fireworks having pictures of any deity. These are completely banned.