STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Parties on edge as many Bihar seats to see close finish on November 10

With Chirag Paswan, Upendra Kushwaha and Pappu Yadav contesting alone this time unlike 2015, the poll result is likely to be chaotic.

Published: 09th November 2020 04:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2020 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Bihar elections

Voters undergo temperature check at poll stations. (Photo| PTI)

By Manish Anand
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Bihar poll outcome is likely to keep parties on their edge for far longer on Tuesday. In 2015 when the battle lines were clearer between the Grand Alliance and the NDA, as many as 52 of the total 243 seats which witnessed a see-saw change in electoral fortunes of candidates. 

Eight Assembly seats saw victory margin less than 1,000 votes, while another eight had 3,000 votes separating winners and losers. In total, 52 seats had victory margins within 10,000 votes with a majority of them below the 7,000-mark.  

The 2020 results can be expected to chaotic because of the presence of a large number of candidates on account of three prominent regional aspirants — Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party, Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Samta Party and Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav’ Jan Adhikar Party — staying away from the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan.  

In 2015, the battle lines were sharply drawn in the eastern state between the BJP-LJP-Hindustani Awam Morcha and the JD(U)-RJD-Congress.  

The rise of sub-regional aspirations accompanied by the caste assertions of non-dominant social groups could further narrow the victory margin in a large number of seats. In 2015, Bihar’s Seemanchal, Mithila and Magadh regions had witnessed close contests due to demography and caste combinations.  

The Seemanchal region which went to the poll in the last phase could again see narrow victory margins due to three-time former Madhepura MP Pappu Yadav, who is known to have a  strong followings among the Yadav community in south of the Ganga.

If LJP chief Chirag Paswan is seen harming the interests of JD (U) on a large number of constituencies, the outfit along with Jan Adhikar Party is seen splitting the caste mainstay of the RJD due to candidate selections. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Grand Alliance NDA Lok Janshakti Party Rashtriya Lok Samta Party Jan Adhikar Party Pappu Yadav Chirag Paswan Upendra Kushwaha Nitish Kumar Tejashwi Yadav Bihar Elections 2020 Bihar Polls 2020
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC refuses interim bail to Arnab Goswami, asks him to move lower court
US Presidential-elect Joe Biden (File Photo | AP)
US Prez-elect Joe Biden begins transition as Trump refuses to concede
Gallery
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp