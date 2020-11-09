STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Suicide abetment case: Arnab Goswami files bail plea in Alibaug sessions court

The court is also hearing a revision application filed by Alibaug police challenging the Magistrates court order denying them custody of Goswami.

Republic TV editor-in chief Arnab Goswami

Republic TV editor-in chief Arnab Goswami (File Photo| AFP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, arrested in connection with the alleged suicide of an interior designer, on Monday filed a bail application before the sessions court at Alibaug in Maharashtra's Raigad district.

The sessions court is currently also hearing a revision application filed by the Alibaug police challenging a November 4 order of the magistrates court denying them custody of Goswami and two other accused in the case and remanding the three in judicial custody.

"We have filed a bail plea this morning before the sessions court," Goswami's lawyer Gaurav Parkar said.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra Governor speaks to state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh over Arnab Goswami's security, health

Goswami and two others - Feroze Shaikh and Nitish Sarda - were arrested by Alibaug police on November 4 in connection with the suicide of architect-interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother in 2018 over alleged non-payment of dues by companies of the accused.

After his arrest from his residence in Mumbai, Goswami was taken to Alibaug, where the Chief Judicial Magistrate refused to remand him in police custody.

The magistrate's court remanded Goswami and the two others in judicial custody till November 18.

ALSO  READ: Arnab Goswami shifted to Taloja jail for using mobile phone in custody

Goswami was initially kept at a local school which has been designated as a COVID-19 centre for the Alibaug prison.

On Sunday, he was shifted to the Taloja jail in Raigad district after allegedly being found using a mobile phone while in judicial custody.

Goswami had also filed a petition in the Bombay High Court against his illegal arrest and sought interim bail.

On Saturday, the HC while reserving its order said pendency of the matter does not preclude the accused persons from seeking regular bail before the sessions court concerned.

The HC had said if such a plea is filed, then the sessions court shall hear and decide the same in four days.

