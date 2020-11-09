STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
West Bengal: Strict action to be taken against those who burst, sell fire crackers

'Anyone found violating the court order will be dealt with strictly. The person will face action as per the law. It can be a six-month jail term,' an official said.

Published: 09th November 2020

Only low emission firecrackers with permissible decibel sound limits should be sold in the market. IN PIC: An employee is seen manufacturing crackers in a cracker unit at Sivakasi. (Photo | K K Sundar)

An employee manufacturing crackers at a unit in Sivakasi (Photo | KK Sundar)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Anybody found violating the Calcutta High Court's order banning the use and sale of firecrackers in West Bengal during Kali Puja, Chhath and Kartik Puja to curb pollution amid the Covid-19 pandemic, will attract strict actions including six months' jail term, a police official said on Monday.

The state police decided to ramp up vigilance on such activities following the court order and a virtual meeting between senior officials at the state secretariat and superintendents of police and district magistrates was held in this connection on Monday, he said.

"Anyone found violating the court order will be dealt with strictly. The person will face action as per the law. It can be a six-month jail term," the official said after the meeting.

Persons accused of using banned firecrackers are booked under provisions of CrPC in the state and those arrested by Kolkata Police under the Kolkata Police Act.

"We have already started our drives and seized firecrackers from several places in and around the city. This drive will continue till Kartik Puja immersions," a senior officer of Kolkata Police said.

Similar measures have been taken by neighbouring Bidhannagar Police, Barrackpore Police Commissionerate and in other districts.

"We have instructed all the SPs and senior police officers to see that there is no violation of the court order. In fact police will also work on raising the awareness-level of the common people why they should keep away from bursting firecrackers this year when we are going through the COVID-19 pandemic," he said.

