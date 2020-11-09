Withdraw power tariff hike, demands KPCC President D K Shivakumar

By PTI

BENGALURU: Karnataka Congress on Monday demanded that the government withdraw the hike in electricity tariffs and threatened to stage state wide protests if it failed to do so.

The Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission has approved revision of electricity tariff for all Electricity Supply Companies with an average increase of 40 paise per unit and the government is implementing it effective from November 1, KPCC President D K Shivakumar said.

Speaking to reporters here, he termed the hike as "anti people" and against the interests of industry, traders, farmers and across sectors, as he pointed out that it has come at a time when there is distress due to COVID and the current economic situation.

"I urge the government to withdraw the the hike and at least for the next one-and-half years such a step (hike) should not be taken," he added.

Further he noted that as there are good rains and dams are full, the cost of production will be less. So the government should have taken a decision in the interest of the people without placing a burden on them.

"The government should immediately withdraw the hike if not withdrawn in a week's time Congress will hold protests in front of power department offices at all district centres from November 17-20. Also one day protests will be held between from November 23-28 at all taluk head quarters," he added.