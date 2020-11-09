STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Withdraw power tariff hike, demands KPCC President D K Shivakumar

'I urge the government to withdraw the the hike and at least for the next one-and-half years such a step (hike) should not be taken,' KPCC President D K Shivakumar said.

Published: 09th November 2020 09:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2020 09:22 PM   |  A+A-

KPCC President D K Shivakumar speaks during a press conference on the raids conducting by the CBI at his residence

KPCC President D K Shivakumar. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Karnataka Congress on Monday demanded that the government withdraw the hike in electricity tariffs and threatened to stage state wide protests if it failed to do so.

The Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission has approved revision of electricity tariff for all Electricity Supply Companies with an average increase of 40 paise per unit and the government is implementing it effective from November 1, KPCC President D K Shivakumar said.

Speaking to reporters here, he termed the hike as "anti people" and against the interests of industry, traders, farmers and across sectors, as he pointed out that it has come at a time when there is distress due to COVID and the current economic situation.

"I urge the government to withdraw the the hike and at least for the next one-and-half years such a step (hike) should not be taken," he added.

Further he noted that as there are good rains and dams are full, the cost of production will be less. So the government should have taken a decision in the interest of the people without placing a burden on them.

"The government should immediately withdraw the hike if not withdrawn in a week's time Congress will hold protests in front of power department offices at all district centres from November 17-20. Also one day protests will be held between from November 23-28 at all taluk head quarters," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Power tariff hike KPCC D K Shivakumar COVID
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar cast their votes in phase 2 of Bihar polls in Patna on Tuesday. (File Photos | PTI)
Bihar Polls 2020 Early trends show NDA lead
Thick black smoke emanates after major fire in a chemical factory in Bengaluru. (Photo | Express)
Massive fire at chemical factory in Karnataka, no casualties reported
Gallery
This year, Diwali fervor will stream onto your OTT screens rather than come alive on the big screen, owing to the ongoing pandemic.
'Soorarai Pottru' to 'Ludo': Diwali set to light up OTT screen
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp