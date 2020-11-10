STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Anti-terror operations by Army, BSF enter second day to clear LoC

Captain Ashutosh Kumar, Havaldar Praveen Kumar, Rifleman Ryada Maheshwar and BSF constable Sudip Sarkar were martyred in gunfights at Machil sector on Sunday.

Published: 10th November 2020 03:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2020 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Indian army patrolling along LoC (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: The Army and the BSF continued their search operation for the second consecutive day on Monday along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district for clearing the area of any remaining militants who had tried to infiltrate at Machil sector.

Captain Ashutosh Kumar, Havaldar Praveen Kumar, Rifleman Ryada Maheshwar and BSF constable Sudip Sarkar were martyred in gunfights at Machil sector on Sunday. Three militants were also shot down in the encounters.

Troops have recovered two AK rifles with two magazines and 60 rounds, one pistol with two magazines and 29 rounds, a radio set, Rs 50,000 Indian currency and other stores at the site of gunfights. 

Additional Director General, BSF, Surendra Panwar told reporters that the combing and search operation at Machil sector was on.

“We are sanitizing the area. The search operation will continue till we are not satisfied that no militant is present in the area,” Panwar said on sidelines of Sarkar’s wreath-laying ceremony in Srinagar.

The senior officer said it was an infiltration attempt and not a Border Action Team (BAT) attack. Panwar added troops were on alert as they had received inputs some 15 days ago that there could be infiltration attempts by militants.

In reply to a media question, ADG Panwar said compared to last year, the infiltration bids have drastically come down this year.

“Only 25 militants have infiltrated into J&K this year as against 135-140 militants last year.” 

“As per inputs about 250 to 300 militants are waiting at launch pads to sneak into J&K.  They are at launch pads and waiting to cross to this side of LoC.  We are alert and will foil every infiltration bid.”

The BSF ADG said the counter infiltration grid has been strengthened.

“The grid is being continuously upgraded.”

