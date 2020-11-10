STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP, ally NDPP win four of six seats in Nagaland, Manipur bypolls

The remaining two seats went to Independent candidates.

Published: 10th November 2020 08:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2020 08:39 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The BJP and its ally National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) won four of the six seats in the by-elections in Manipur and Nagaland, the results of which were declared on Tuesday.

BJP candidates Oinam Lukhoi Singh won from Wangoi, Ngamthang Haokip from Saitu and Paonam Brojen Singh from Wangjing-Tentha seats in Manipur. Y Antas Khan, an Independent, won from Lilong. The BJP had not contested this seat.

On October 22, BJP nominee Ginsuanhau was elected unopposed from the Singhat seat in Churachandpur district as the Independent candidate, Chinlunthang, withdrew his nomination.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh was euphoric. “A huge day for @BJP4Manipur! We won 4 out of 5 seats -@BJP4Manipur contested only in 4 ACs - in #Manipur Assembly Bypoll. Once again the people of Manipur show their trust in principles & ideology of @BJP4India & leadership of Hon'ble PM, Shri @narendramodi ji,” Singh tweeted.

The by-polls, held in the four seats on November 7, were necessitated by the resignation of sitting MLAs – all from the Congress – from the Assembly and the party. They had later defected to the BJP.

Meanwhile, in Nagaland, NDPP candidate Medo Yhokha won from 14 Southern Angami-I seat in Kohima district while Independent candidate T Yangseo Sangtam won from 60 Pungro-Kiphire seat in Kiphire district.

Yhokha was backed by the ruling People’s Democratic Alliance of which the BJP is a constituent. He defeated his nearest rival Seyievilie Peter Zashumo, an Independent candidate, by 641 votes. Sangtam trounced his nearest Independent rival S Kiusumew Yimchunger by 1,416 votes.

“Heartiest congratulations to NDPP candidate Medo Yhokha on winning the 14 Southern Angami 1 A/C bye-election. I wish you all the best in serving the people of Nagaland,” Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio of the NDPP tweeted.

