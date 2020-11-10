STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP announces first list of 72 candidates for Jammu and Kashmir DDC elections

The BJP has announced 35 candidates for DDC elections in the Jammu region and 37 for the Kashmir valley.

Published: 10th November 2020 12:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2020 12:01 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

BJP flags. (Representational photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: The BJP on Monday released its first list of 72 candidates for the upcoming District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

The BJP announced 35 candidates for the Jammu region and 37 for the Kashmir valley, a party spokesperson said.

The list was finalised at a high-level meeting held at the party's headquarters here. The meeting was chaired by Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina.

Union minister Jitendra Singh, National Secretary Narinder Singh, former deputy chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir Nirmal Singh, general secretary (organisation) Ashok Kaul and other senior leaders participated in the meeting.

The BJP has announced 35 candidates for DDC elections in the Jammu region and 37 for the Kashmir valley.

Names of candidates for 72 seats have been declared today, the spokesperson said. Elections to DDCs will be held in eight phases from December 1 to December 24.

These elections will be the first major political activity in Jammu and Kashmir since August 5 last year, when the Centre revoked the special status of the erstwhile state under Article 370 of the Constitution and split it into two union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Jammu and Kashmir State Election Commissioner K K Sharma had on Thursday issued the first notification for conducting the maiden DDC elections in 20 districts.

Delimitation had been done for the constituencies and 280 DDCs identified across the union territory for undertaking the elections, with 14 DDC constituencies in each district, he had said.

The BJP also released a list of 17 candidates for urban local body (ULB) bypolls in the union territory. All of these names were declared for constituencies in Kashmir.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Hardesh Kumar had also issued the first notification for the eight-phase ULB bypolls on Thursday.

The polling would begin on November 28 and the counting of votes will be taken up the same day. The date before which the election shall be completed has been fixed as December 24.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Jammu and Kashmir District Development Council
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar cast their votes in phase 2 of Bihar polls in Patna on Tuesday. (File Photos | PTI)
Bihar Polls 2020 Early trends show NDA lead
Thick black smoke emanates after major fire in a chemical factory in Bengaluru. (Photo | Express)
Massive fire at chemical factory in Karnataka, no casualties reported
Gallery
This year, Diwali fervor will stream onto your OTT screens rather than come alive on the big screen, owing to the ongoing pandemic.
'Soorarai Pottru' to 'Ludo': Diwali set to light up OTT screen
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp