Bypolls 2020: BJP consolidates in Gujarat, MP, Karnataka; Congress ahead in Haryana

By PTI

Candidates of the ruling BJP in Gujarat are leading in seven out of the eight Assembly constituencies for which bypolls were held while the Congress is ahead in one seat, as per the early trends of counting on Tuesday.

BJP's Pradhumansinh Jadeja is leading by over 2,300 votes in Abdasa seat while former minister Kiritsinh Rana is ahead by 5,400 votes in Limbdi, among other candidates.

Congress' Jayantilal Patel is leading in Morbi constituency by a margin of more than 1,500 votes, as per the Election Commission data.

The counting began at 8 am in eight centres set up in these constituencies, an election official said.

The bypolls were necessitated after sitting Congress MLAs resigned ahead of Rajya Sabha polls in June this year.

Five of them then joined the ruling BJP, which fielded them from the same seats they had won in the 2017 elections.

A 60.75 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the bypolls held on November 3 in Abdasa (Kutch), Limbdi (Surendranagar), Morbi (Morbi district), Dhari (Amreli), Gadhada (Botad), Karjan (Vadodara), Dang (Dang district) and Kaprada (Valsad) Assembly seats.

As many as 81 candidates contested the bypolls across the eight seats.

Baroda bypoll: Congress candidate Indu Raj leading over BJP's Yogeshwar Dutt .

Congress candidate Indu Raj Narwal is leading over his nearest rival and BJP nominee Yogeshwar Dutt by a margin of 2,843 votes from the Baroda Assembly seat in Haryana, as per initial trends.

After the fourth round of counting, Narwal polled 11,504 votes while Dutt got 8,661, as per Election Commission data.

The counting of votes for the bypoll to the Baroda assembly seat began at 8 am on Tuesday.

There will be 20 rounds of counting.

Three-tier security has been provided at the counting centre in Sonipat's Mohana, the officials said.

The polling on November 3 for the Baroda assembly seat had recorded an overall turnout of 68.57 per cent, sealing the fate of 14 candidates.

The Baroda assembly seat fell vacant in April following the death of Congress MLA Shri Krishan Hooda, who had won it thrice consecutively in the 2009, 2014 and 2019 assembly polls.

Karnataka bypolls: Trends show BJP leading in both seats .

The ruling BJP is leading ahead of opposition Congress and JD(S) in the bypolls held for two assembly constituencies in the state, poll officials said on Tuesday.

Votes polled in the November 3 bypolls to Sira in Tumakuru district and Rajarajeshwari Nagar (R R Nagar) in the city were taken up for counting at 8 am and the results are expected to be out by afternoon.

According to the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer's office, the trends show- BJP's Dr C M Rajesh Gowda is leading with 8,919 votes in Sira, followed by Congress' T B Jayachandra with 7,577.

JD(S)' Ammajamma B is in third place with 4842 votes.

In R R Nagar too BJP's N Munirathana is leading with 22,845 votes, followed by Congress' Kusuma H with 11,121.

JD(S) is in third place here too with party candidate V Krishtramurthy so far securing 728 votes.

The bypoll has been necessitated in Sira following the death of JD(S) MLA B Sathyanarayana in August, while R R Nagar seat here fell vacant due to disqualification of the then Congress MLA N Munirathna last year under anti-defection law.

If Rajesh Gowda, a radiologist wins Sira, this will be the BJP's first ever win in the assembly segment.

He is the son of former Congress MP C P Mudalagiriyappa, and had recently joined the party.

His opponent is 71-year-old Congress leader T B Jayachandra, a six time MLA and former Minister who had lost to Sathyanarayana of JD(S) during 2018 assembly polls.

The JD(S) with an eye on sympathy votes had fielded Ammajamma, wife of late MLA Sathyanarayana.

Jayachandra is currently under treatment in hospital for COVID-19.

In RR Nagar, if Munirathna wins this will be his third consecutive victory and first as the BJP candidate.

He had won the seat in 2013 and 2018 assembly polls on the Congress' ticket.

Munirathna, after his disqualification last year, had joined the BJP.

The party gave his ticket after he was cleared by the courts of the charges of election malpractices, despite stiff resistance from within.

He is pitted against fresh faces, the Congress has fielded Kusuma H, wife of late IAS officer D K Ravi and V Krishnamurthy is the JD(S) candidate.

Some exit polls had indicated that BJP will sweep RR Nagar and Sira bypolls, but the opposition parties have rejected the predictions.

It was said that the bypoll results would be seen in many quarters as a reflection on Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa led government's performance, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

While the Congress and JD(S) were keen to strike after facing a rout in December 2019 bypolls, the BJP is aiming to keep its winning streak intact.

BJD candidates lead over BJP rivals in Odisha bypolls .

The ruling BJD candidates have established early leads over their nearest BJP rivals in both Balasore and Tirtol assembly constituencies, where counting of votes polled in the by-elections held last week is in progress on Tuesday.

As per early trends, BJD's Bijay Shankar Das was leading over BJP candidate Rajkishore Behera by 1,078 votes in Tirtol seat in Jagatsinghpur district, election officials said.

Das has polled 3,852 votes so far, while Behera has bagged 2,774 votes.

Congress nominee Himanshu Bhushan Mallick has got 442 votes.

In Balasore, BJD candidate Swarup Kumar Das was leading over his nearest BJP nominee Manas Kumar Dutta by 615 votes.

Das has bagged 3,459 votes while Dutta closely followed with 2,844 votes.

Congress candidate Mamata Kundu was trailing in third place with 523 votes.

The deaths of Balasore's BJP MLA Madan Mohan Dutta and Tirtol's BJD legislator Bishnu Charan Das necessitated the by-elections which were held on November 3.

Chhattisgarh bypoll: Congress candidate leading in Marwahi seat .

The Congress contestant is leading by a margin of 3,664 votes in Marwahi Assembly constituency in Chhattisgarh, where counting of votes is underway.

The seat, reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST) candidates, falls in the newly formed Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district.

"The counting of votes in the bypoll held on November 3 in Marwahi seat began at 8 am at the Government Gurukul Vidyalaya, Gaurela," a poll official said.

As per the early trends, Dr KK Dhruw of the Congress is leading by a margin of 3,664 votes against his nearest rival Dr Gambheer Singh of the BJP, he said.

The ruling Congress and main opposition BJP are locked in a direct fight in this seat where a bypoll was necessitated after Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) sitting MLA and former chief minister Ajit Jogi died on May 29.

Nagaland bypoll: Independent candidates leading in both seats

Independent candidates were leading in bypolls to Southern Angami I and Pungro Kiphire seats in Nagaland as per early trends.

Independent candidate Seyievilie Peter Zashumo was leading over his nearest rival Medo Yhokha of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) by 922 votes in the Southern Angami I seat, as per the ECI website.

In the Pungro Kiphire constituency, Independent candidate T Yangsea Sangtam was leading over his nearest rival and BJP nominee Lirimong Sangtam by 1,161 votes.

The by-elections were held in Southern Angami-I and Pungro-Khipre seats on November 3 after the death of sitting legislators Vikho-o Yhoshu and T Torechu respectively.

Jharkhand bypoll: BJP leading in both Dumka, Bermo .

BJP candidate Lois Marandi was leading in the bypoll to Dumka Assembly seat while Congress nominee Anup Singh was ahead in Bermo constituency in Jharkhand, as per trends at 12 noon.

Marandi was leading over his nearest rival Basant Soren of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) by over 4,749 votes in Dumka seat, as per the ECI website.

In Bermo Assembly constituency, Congress nominee Anup Singh was ahead of his nearest rival BJP candidate Yogeshwar Mahto 'Batul' by 7,212 votes By-election to the Dumka seat was necessitated as Chief Minister Heman Soren vacated the seat and retained the Barhait constituency.

Basant Soren is the younger brother of the chief minister.

By-election to the Berma seat was necessitated due to the death of sitting MLA Rajendra Singh.

Anup Singh is the son of Rajendra Singh.

Manipur bypolls: BJP leading in 2, Congress 1

The ruling BJP in Manipur was ahead in two seats while the Congress and an Independent candidate were leading in one constituency each for which bypolls were held on November 7.

According to early trends, BJP candidate Oinam Lukhoi Singh was leading over his nearest rival Khuraijam Loken Singh of the National People's Party by 268 votes in the Wangoi seat.

In Saitu constituency, Ngamthang Haokip of the BJP was ahead of his nearest rival Lamtinthang Haokip of the Congress by 1,827 votes, as per the ECI website.

Congress candidate Moirangthem Hemanta Singh was ahead of his nearest rival Paonam Brojen Singh of the BJP by 675 votes in the Wangjing Tentha seat.

In the Liong seat, Independent candidate Y Antas Khan was leading over his nearest rival Independent candidate Mohd.

Abdul Nasir by 1,992 votes.

The by-polls held on November 7 were necessitated after Congress MLAs of these four seats resigned from the assembly and joined the ruling BJP.

The ruling BJP has contested in three seats and supported an independent candidate in Lilong, while the Congress has fielded its nominees in all the four constituencies.