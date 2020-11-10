Haryana: Congress leading in Baroda bypoll

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The opposition Congress is leading in the bypoll for Baroda assembly seat in Haryana.

Congress candidate Indu Raj Narwal has so far got 17,827 votes while his rival and BJP nominee Olympian wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt who got 13,985 votes and thus Narawl is leading by a margin of 3842 votes.

The counting of votes began in the morning amid tight security in Mohana, Sonipat.

The BJP fielded Dutt who had lost the 2019 assembly poll by about 4,800 votes to Krishan Hooda of Congress who had won the seat consecutively three times (in 2009, 2014, and 2019 assembly polls). He passed away in April this year. While the Congress gave the ticket to Indu Raj Narwal, a former Sonipat Zila Parishad member. INLD fielded Joginder Malik as its nominee.

The polling was held on November 3 in which the turnout was 68.57 per cent.

Baroda assembly seat is considered as a stronghold of former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda.