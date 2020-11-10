STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Indian researchers working towards developing effective vaccine strategies against SARS-CoV-2 and HIV

Researchers have reported the design of a 'heat-tolerant' COVID-19 vaccine candidate and a rapid method to identify specific regions on the HIV envelope protein that are targeted by antibodies.

Published: 10th November 2020 04:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2020 04:02 PM   |  A+A-

Vaccine

Image for representational purpose

By PTI

BENGALURU: Indian Institute of Science claimed on Tuesday that researchers led by Raghavan Varadarajan, Professor at IISc's Molecular Biophysics Unit, are working towards developing effective vaccine strategies against two viruses: SARS-CoV-2 and HIV.

In two studies published in the past week, they reported the design of a 'heat-tolerant' COVID-19 vaccine candidate and a rapid method to identify specific regions on the HIV envelope protein that are targeted by antibodies, which can help design effective vaccines, an IISc press release said.

The studies were published in the Journal of Biological Chemistry and the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences respectively, according to Bengaluru-based IISc.

The COVID-19 vaccine candidate contains a part of the spike protein of the novel coronavirus called the Receptor Binding Domain (RBD) - the region that helps the virus stick to the hosts cell.

It is being developed by Varadarajans lab in collaboration with Mynvax, a startup co-founded by him and incubated at IISc, as well as several other institutes.

"When tested in guinea pig models, the vaccine candidate triggered a strong immune response", the statement said.

"Surprisingly, it also remained stable for a month at 37C, and freeze-dried versions could tolerate temperatures as high as 100C.

Such 'warm' vaccines can be stored and transported without expensive cooling equipment to remote areas for mass vaccination - most vaccines need to be stored between 2-8C or even cooler temperatures to avoid losing their potency", it said.

Compared to newer types such as mRNA vaccines, making a protein-based vaccine like this can also be scaled up easily in India where manufacturers have been making similar vaccines for decades, IISc said.

There is another difference between the vaccine candidate being developed by Varadarajans team and many other COVID-19 vaccines in the works: it only uses a specific part of the RBD, a string of 200 amino acids, instead of the entire spike protein.

The team inserted genes coding for this part via a carrier DNA molecule called a plasmid, into mammalian cells, which then churned out copies of the RBD section.

They found that the RBD formulation was just as good as the full spike protein in triggering an immune response in guinea pigs, but much more stable at high temperatures for extended periods - the full spike protein quickly lost its activity at temperatures above 50C, according to the statement.

"Now we have to get funds to take this forward to clinical development, says Varadarajan.

This would include safety and toxicity studies in rats along with process development and GMP manufacture of a clinical trial batch, before they are tested in humans.

"Those studies can cost about Rs 10 crore.

Unless the government funds us, we might not be able to take it forward", he added.

The second study focused on HIV, the virus that causes AIDS, a disease for which there is no vaccine despite decades of research.

The team, which included researchers from multiple institutes, sought to pinpoint which parts of the HIVs envelope protein are targeted by neutralising antibodies - the ones that actually block virus entry into cells, not just flag it for other immune cells to find.

According to the authors, vaccines based on these regions might induce a better immune response.

To map such regions, researchers use methods like X-ray crystallography and cryo- electron microscopy, but these are time-consuming, complicated and expensive.

Therefore, Varadarajan and his team explored alternative approaches, and eventually arrived at a simpler, yet effective solution.

First, they mutated the virus so that an amino acid called cysteine would pop up in several places on the envelope protein.

They then added a chemical label that would stick to these cysteine molecules, and finally, treated the virus with neutralising antibodies.

If the antibodies could not bind to crucial sites on the virus because they were blocked by the cysteine label, the virus could survive and cause infection.

Those sites were then identified by sequencing the genes of the surviving mutant viruses.

"This is a rapid way of figuring out where antibodies are binding and is useful for vaccine design," says Varadarajan.

It could also help in simultaneously testing how different peoples sera samples - the portions of their blood containing antibodies - react to the same vaccine candidate or virus, he says.

"In principle, researchers could adapt this methodology to any virus, including SARS-CoV-2", he said.

PTI RS APR RAVINDRANATH 11101527 NNNN

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
covid 19 Sars cov 2 vaccine HIV vaccine
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar cast their votes in phase 2 of Bihar polls in Patna on Tuesday. (File Photos | PTI)
Bihar Polls 2020 Early trends show NDA lead
Thick black smoke emanates after major fire in a chemical factory in Bengaluru. (Photo | Express)
Massive fire at chemical factory in Karnataka, no casualties reported
Gallery
This year, Diwali fervor will stream onto your OTT screens rather than come alive on the big screen, owing to the ongoing pandemic.
'Soorarai Pottru' to 'Ludo': Diwali set to light up OTT screen
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp