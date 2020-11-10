STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mumbai: Owners of Kamala Mills Compound discharged in 2017 fire case

A blaze had erupted at 1Above restaurant and Mojo's Bistro pub located in Kamala Mills Compound on December 29, 2017, in which 14 persons were killed and several others were injured.

Published: 10th November 2020 08:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2020 08:39 PM   |  A+A-

The Kamala Mills fire killed 14 people and injured several others. (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A court here on Tuesday discharged two owners of Kamala Mills Compound, who were booked in connection with the fire at a pub in the premises in 2017, which led to the death of 14 people.

The court, however, rejected the discharge pleas of owners of the pub and restaurant, BMC officials and other accused, who will face charges under relevant sections of the IPC and Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety Act.

A blaze had erupted at 1Above restaurant and Mojo's Bistro pub located in Kamala Mills Compound on December 29, 2017, in which 14 persons were killed and several others were injured.

The police had booked 14 people in the case, including owners and employees of the establishments, BMC officials, owners of the compound.

The court discharged owners of the compound Ramesh Gowani and Ravi Bhandari, the special public prosecutor Prakash Shetty said.

The duo had claimed that they cannot be booked for the fire, as they had no connection to it.

Apart from them, two managers of 1Above, hotelier Vishal Kariya, owners of 1Above Kripesh Mansukh Sanghavi, Jigar Mansukh Sanghavi, owner of Mojo's Bistro pub Yug Ravindrapal Singh Tuli and fire officer Rajendra Baban Patil had also filed discharge pleas.

The accused had challenged that charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and others were not applicable in the case, as they had no intention of causing death.

However, the prosecution had argued that the accused had failed to abide by the law, and there were several irregularities in their fire safety system, which led to the loss of lives.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
kamala mills compound fire
India Matters
BJP activists exult as the NDA does well in the Bihar Assembly polls, in Patna on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
NDA wins absolute majority in Bihar, RJD emerges single-largest party
RJD supporters flash victory sign during counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly polls in Patna Tuesday Nov. 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar elections: Tejashwi Yadav’s social engineering fails to click
The dream 11 IPL trophy. (Photo | IPL)
TNIE Exclusive: Big auction, Ahmedabad IPL franchise next year
St Joseph’s Boys High School featured in the Day Boys school list. (Photo | Express)
Eight Bengaluru schools make it to top 10 in national survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
COVID19 vaccine Sputnik V is 92% effective Russia
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
SC grants interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment of suicide case
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp