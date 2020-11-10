STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

New test for COVID-19 cleared for use by labs

RT Lamp-based Tests will help reduce backlogs in testing patients for Covid-19 because the process can identify positive samples in 10 minutes, the company said.

Published: 10th November 2020 07:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2020 07:52 PM   |  A+A-

COVID testing

A health worker collects swab sample in a tube for the COVID-19 test. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOCHI: With ICMR listing the faster and accurate RT Lamp technology for confirmatory testing of COVID-19 in labs across India, a Kochi-based company Tuesday said it will make available over 10 lakh tests of reagents and supportive equipment in the coming months to augment the nation's continuing fight against coronavirus.

Kochi-based Agappe Diagnostics Ltd (ADL), claimed to be the first company to roll out this technology in India, said in a release it will work closely with the Centre and state governments in their efforts to increase the rate of testing to tackle the spread of the pandemic.

"RT Lamp-based test kits can provide accurate test results in the shortest possible turnaround time and at competitive rates. This will relieve the public health sector from the heavy burden of test result backlogs," company Managing Director Thomas John said.

"It will also address the system overload caused by slower results from other confirmatory testing processes for Covid," he said while launching commercial production of the RT Lamp-based equipment and reagent through virtual conference here.

He noted that in recent days, test rates across the states have been fluctuating and the number of Covid cases have crossed one crore as on Monday, indicating that conducting more and more tests was the only alternative before the country.

"The listing of RT Lamp technology for Covid testing makes it possible for laboratories located in rural India to adopt this test protocol with the minimum investment in infrastructure and logistics," John said.

He said the RT Lamp-based Tests will help reduce backlogs in testing patients for Covid-19 because the process can identify positive samples in 10 minutes.

The equipment can be easily handled by lab personnel as it is simple and compact in nature, John said.

The first unit of RT Lamp equipment, under the brand name Mispa Lume, was handed to Dr Ramesh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer and promoter, Metropolis Kerala, by D M Vasudevan, well-known medical academician and Director and head of the R&D of Agappe.

The company officials said Agappe Diagnostics is the first company in India to get ICMR validation for its Covid test kits based on RT Lamp technology with a specificity of 100 per cent and sensitivity of 98.7 per cent.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RT lamp technology RT lamp testing covid testing
India Matters
BJP activists exult as the NDA does well in the Bihar Assembly polls, in Patna on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
NDA wins absolute majority in Bihar, RJD emerges single-largest party
RJD supporters flash victory sign during counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly polls in Patna Tuesday Nov. 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar elections: Tejashwi Yadav’s social engineering fails to click
The dream 11 IPL trophy. (Photo | IPL)
TNIE Exclusive: Big auction, Ahmedabad IPL franchise next year
St Joseph’s Boys High School featured in the Day Boys school list. (Photo | Express)
Eight Bengaluru schools make it to top 10 in national survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
COVID19 vaccine Sputnik V is 92% effective Russia
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
SC grants interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment of suicide case
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp