RJD negates poll trends, says Grand Alliance will form govt in Bihar

"We are in touch with our candidates and workers from all areas and the information received from them tells that results will go in our favour," the Lalu Prasad-led party said in a tweet.

Published: 10th November 2020 05:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2020 06:23 PM   |  A+A-

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: The RJD on Tuesday claimed that reports from its candidates and workers from across Bihar have suggested that the Grand Alliance is winning the state elections, even as poll trends project otherwise.

According to the trends available so far, the NDA is headed for a majority in Bihar, while the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan is trailing.

"We are in touch with our candidates and workers from all areas and the information received from them shows that the results will go in our favour," the Lalu Prasad-led party wrote on its Twitter handle.

In yet another tweet, the party said that it was ahead of its rivals in at least 84 seats.

FOLLOW THE LIVE UPDATES of BIHAR ELECTION RESULTS HERE

"According to our realtime data, we are ahead in 84 seats. The postal ballots have not been counted at several places. So wait till the end.

"For example, we are leading by 12,000 in Manhar, 14,000 in Fatuha and 10,000 in Suryagadha, but TV channels are showing that we are trailing on these seats," the RJD stated on the microblogging site.

It also said that the counting process will stretch into the night as additional polling stations were set up this time to maintain social distance on the voting day in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"A Mahagathbandhan government will be formed for sure.

Bihar has effected a change," the RJD said, further asking its candidates and agents to stay put at the counting centres until the process is complete.

