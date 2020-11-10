STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
RJD's bigwig Siddiqui, Lalu's aide Bhola Yadav face defeat in polls

Siddiqui who represented Alinagar constituency in 2015 left it and opted for Keoti assembly segment in the current state elections.

bhola yadav

Bhola Yadav lost to their BJP rivals on Keoti and Hayaghat seats (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

DARBHANGA: Top RJD leader Abdul Bari Siddiqui and Lalu Prasad's man Friday Bhola Yadav lost to their BJP rivals on Keoti and Hayaghat seats respectively in Darbhanga district after results were declared Tuesday.

Siddiqui lost to BJP's Murari Mohan Jha while Bhola Yadav, always seen standing behind the RJD supremo, was defeated by BJP's Ramchandra Prasad on Hayaghat assembly seat.

Both had changed their constituencies this time but tasted defeat.

Siddiqui who represented Alinagar constituency in 2015 left it and opted for Keoti assembly segment in the current state elections.

Similarly, Bhola Yadav changed his previous Bahadurpur seat and entered in the fray from Hayaghat constituency in the same Darbhanga district but lost the elections.

Elsewhere in the Darbhanga district, BJP's Sanjay Saraogi defeated his nearest RJD rival Amar Nath Gami on Darbhanga town seat by over 10,000 votes.

Saraogi(50) had won the seat in the 2015 assembly election too with a margin of 7,460 votes.

In Darbhanga rural constituency, RJD's Lalit Yadav defeated Faraz Fatmi of JD(U).

In Alinagar, BJP's NDA ally Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) candidate Misri Lal Yadav humbled RJD's Binod Mishra.

From Bahadurpur seat, minister in Nitish Kumar cabinet Madan Sahni of JD(U) trounced his nearest RJD rival R K Chaudhary.

BJP's sitting legislator Jivesh Kumar defeated Congress Maksur Ansari on Jale constituency.

JD(U)'s Shashi Bhusan Hazari won from Kusheswar Asthan constituency.

 

