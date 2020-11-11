STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AirAsia India to start flight service on Goa-Hyderabad route from November 18

Published: 11th November 2020 10:27 PM

AirAsia India (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Low cost airline AirAsia India on Wednesday announced expansion of its network with launch of daily flight services on Goa-Hyderabad route from November 18.

Besides, it will also operate additional frequencies from Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata and Bagdogra from November 12 onwards, AirAsia India said in a release.

Cognizant of the rise in passenger traffic and demand during the holiday season, AirAsia India has enhanced frequencies, contributing to its steady growth journey as the aviation industry recovers from the pandemic, it said.

AirAsia India has introduced a new route connecting Hyderabad with Goa from November 18, and bookings for the new flight are open for sale, the airline said in the release.

Besides, frequencies are being enhanced between Bagdogra and Kolkata, and connecting Bengaluru with Kolkata and Kochi as well as offering via-flight connectivity between Kolkata and Kochi from November 12, it said.

