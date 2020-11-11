STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bihar polls: NDA bags 12 of 18 seats where Yogi Adityanath campaigned

Political observers feel that Yogi Adityanath could connect with people of the neighbouring state with ease due to his connection to Gorakhpur district which borers Bihar. 

Published: 11th November 2020

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses an election rally in Darbhanga district of Bihar Wednesday Nov. 4 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: CM Yogi Adityanath's performance as a star campaigner in Bihar helped BJP candidates sail through some of the crucial constituencies.

As per the results of the 18 constituencies covered by Yogi Adityanath as the party’s star campaigner, the NDA candidates emerged victorious on 12 with a strike rate of approximately 67%. 

Yogi addressed public rallies at Bakhtiyarpur, Bisfi, Katihar, Kewati, Sitamarhi, Raxaul, Valmikinagar, Jhanjharpur, Lalganj, Daraundha, Jamui, Karakat, Garia Kothi, Siwan, Arwal, Paliganj, Terari, and Ramgarh. Out of these, NDA candidates won all but Daraundha, Karakat, Arwal, Paliganj, Tarari and Ramgarh.

Out of the six seats which BJP and its allies could not win, four (Karakat, Arwal, Paliganj and Terari-- were won by CPI (ML) (Liberation). The rest two seats (Bakhtiyarpur and Ramgarh) were won by the RJD.

As per the BJP sources, the poll results of the seats where Yogi campaigned have proved that the UP CM has the ability to swing votes. “He has been among party’s fiercest leaders who has proved his ability to sway voters irrespective of the caste lines,” said as senior BJP leader. 

In all probability, the UP CM would be campaigning extensively for the party in West Bengal where assembly elections are due next.

Political observers feel that Yogi Adityanath could connect with people of the neighbouring state with ease due to his connection to Gorakhpur district which borers Bihar. 

“He strikes an immediate chord with the people of Bihar who consider him more of one among them. It was seen in Sitamarhi where he struck a rapport with the voters by calling the poll-bound state as ‘Sita ka Maika’ (Sita’s hometown). He also delved in detail how the BJP kept its poll promise of initiating
construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

All through his campaign in Bihar, Yogi sharpened his attack on MGB CM face Tejashwi Yadav accusing him of making a hollow and unrealistic poll promise of
providing 10 lakh government jobs if voted to power. Yogi never forgot to remind the voters of the 15-year ‘misrule’ of the RJD.

“He was successful in reminding people about the 15-year misrule of RJD between 1990 and 2005 which was replete with corruption cases including the fodder scam,” a senior BJP leader said. Yogi minced no words in bringing the citizenship act into his discourse at the peak of his campaign which was seen as a move to polarise electoral mood in favour of the BJP led NDA.

