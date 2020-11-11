STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Family-run parties biggest threat to India's democracy: Modi

Modi said the poll results in Bihar and other bye-elections across the country have made it clear that people will now support only those who work honestly for development.

Published: 11th November 2020 09:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2020 09:20 PM   |  A+A-

PM Modi speaks while attending the Griha Pravesham program being held in Madhya Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hit out at family-run parties saying they are the biggest threat to the democracy and rued that even a national party had fallen prey to it.

Addressing party workers at a felicitation function after the BJP's victory in Bihar elections and various bypolls, he asserted that the only mantra for his party's victory was "Sabka saath, sabka vikas and sabka vishwas".

Modi said the poll results in Bihar and other bye-elections across the country have made it clear that people will now support only those who work honestly for development.

"People have decided that development alone will be basis of national politics in 21st century," he said.

Modi also said those who cannot fight the BJP democratically have resorted to murdering the party's workers.

"This killing game cannot work in democracy," he said. Lauding the people of the country for reposing their faith in the BJP, the prime minister also thanked and praised the Election Commission, security forces and administration for peaceful and successful conduct of elections.

These poll results have broadened the outcome of Lok Sabha elections, the prime minister said referring to BJP's success in polls and bypolls across the country.

"BJP is the only national party in which poor, dalits, deprived see their representation; only BJP understands need of every section, region. The poll results have endorsed the way we have tackled COVID-19 pandemic," he said.

Modi also said that women across the country are the 'Silent voters' which support the BJP across all rural and urban regions.

Amid a festival-like atmosphere with the crowd chanting 'Modi hai to mumkin hai (Modi can make it possible), BJP president J P Nadda earlier said at the event that people of Bihar have put their stamp of approval on Modi's work to deal with COVID-19 and help poor during pandemic.

He also said Bihar has chosen 'vikas raaj' over 'goonda raaj', 'DBT raaj' over 'loot raaj' and LED over lantern: J P Nadda to BJP workers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra ModiBihar elections
India Matters
ABVP members submitting a petition to the VC
Arundhati Roy book removed from syllabus of TN university over alleged support for Maoists
File Image of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. (File photo | PTI)
26/11 terrorists came from our territory, admits Pakistan's top probe agency
Centre brings online news portals under I&B ministry’s ambit
US President-elect Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden will prioritise defence and security partnership with India, says Obama-era official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A video of small containers having the logo of Dr. Reddy's and Sputnik V being unloaded from a vehicle went viral on social media on Wednesday. 
Sputnik V vaccines arrive in India, clinical trials shortly
Tejashwi Yadav addresses a press conference, in Patna (Photo| PTI)
Bihar Poll Results Explained: Why Tejashwi Yadav's RJD got maximum votes but not the CM-seat
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp