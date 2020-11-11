STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jyotiraditya Scindia passes bypoll test as BJP gets majority in Madhya Pradesh 

The opposition Congress was ahead in only nine seats. The BSP drew a blank, despite leading on two seats during the day. The BJP had 107 seats with support of seven MLAs in the Assembly.

Published: 11th November 2020 02:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2020 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

BJP workers celebrate the party's victory in Madhya Pradesh Assembly by-elections at BJP State headquarters in Bhopal Tuesday Nov. 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday proved his clout in Madhya Pradesh politics and strengthened his credentials within the BJP, as the party attained majority on its own in the 230-member Assembly winning or leading in the 19 out of the 28 seats in by-elections. 

The opposition Congress was ahead in only nine seats. The BSP drew a blank, despite leading on two seats during the day. The BJP had 107 seats with support of seven MLAs in the Assembly.

With today’s results, the party is assured of going past the simple majority figure of 116, shattering all hopes of the Kamal Nath-led Congress returning to power in the state.

Of the 16 seats belonging to the Scindia-dominated Gwalior-Chambal region, the BJP won eight and was leading in another constituency.

The Congress followed a close second.

The BJP has won six of the seven seats of the Malwa-Nimar region, both in Bundelkhand region, one out of the two seats of central MP and the lone seat of the Mahakoshal region. Out of these 19 winning/leading BJP candidates, 13 are Scindia loyalists. 

Of the 12 ministers in the fray, nine either won or were leading, while three, including Scindia loyalist Imarti Devi (Dabra) and Giriraj Dandotiya (Dimani), besides Aidal Singh Kansana (Sumaoli) had either lost or were trailing. 

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan termed it as the victory of development-centric politics of BJP. 

BJP minister Imarti Devi loses bypoll

Congress candidate Suresh Raje defeated Imarti Devi, considered a loyalist of BJP Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia, by a margin of 7,633 votes, the official said.

The minister got 68,056 votes, while her Congress rival received 75,689 ballots, he said.

BSP candidate Santosh Gaur got 4,883 votes, while 1,690 electors preferred NOTA.

Imarti Devi, along with nearly two dozens other Congress MLAs, had quit the party in March this year to join the BJP.

She was later inducted in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan cabinet and the BJP fielded her from Dabra in Gwalior district.

State Congress president Kamal Nath's item jibe at Imarti Devi during campaigning had generated a controversy and invited criticism.

The former chief minister later expressed regret over the comment.

Wrestler bites dust

BJP candidate and Olympian wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt lost the bypoll at Baroda seat in Haryana. Congress candidate Indu Raj Narwal won by more than 10,000 votes.

This is the second time that the wrestler has lost the polls from this seat after 2019.

(With PTI Inputs)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jyotiraditya Scindia Shivraj Singh Chouhan Madhya Pradesh Bypolls Congress BJP
India Matters
BJP activists exult as the NDA does well in the Bihar Assembly polls, in Patna on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
NDA wins absolute majority in Bihar, RJD emerges single-largest party
RJD supporters flash victory sign during counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly polls in Patna Tuesday Nov. 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar elections: Tejashwi Yadav’s social engineering fails to click
The dream 11 IPL trophy. (Photo | IPL)
TNIE Exclusive: Big auction, Ahmedabad IPL franchise next year
St Joseph’s Boys High School featured in the Day Boys school list. (Photo | Express)
Eight Bengaluru schools make it to top 10 in national survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
COVID19 vaccine Sputnik V is 92% effective Russia
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
SC grants interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment of suicide case
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp