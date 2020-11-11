Man held for raping Dalit woman on pretext of performing exorcism in Uttar Pradesh

By PTI

LALITPUR: A local court here sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping a Dalit woman on the pretext of performing an exorcism, and also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him.

Additional District Government Counsel Lakhan Lal on Wednesday said, "On Tuesday, Additional District and Session (SC-ST) Judge Jagdish Kumar sentenced Rahul Prajapati (an occultist) to life imprisonment for raping a Dalit woman on the pretext of performing an exorcism."

"The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him. The Dalit woman was raped at 8:00 pm on June 7, 2018," Lal said.

He also said, "When the woman was unwell, Prajapati under the pretext of curing her through exorcism, took her to a roadside eatery and raped her. He was found guilty after the incident, and was lodged in the jail."