My aim was to dent JDU, not to affect BJP: Chirag Paswan

By ANI

PATNAL Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan on Wednesday said that it was his aim to dent the Janta Dal-United (JDU) votes in the electoral battle and also make sure that his candidate should not affect the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"It was my aim to dent JDU and I worked on it. I also focused that we should not affect the BJP and asked my workers to support it. My aim was to provide more seats to BJP and damage to JDU. The LJP will improve its performance in 2025," Paswan told ANI here.

Paswan was satisfied with the LJP's performance in the polls and will prepare for the 2025 Bihar election.

"LJP's performance is satisfactory. We would have been happy if we could have won more but in 9-10 seats we lost with a close margin. We fulfilled our aim to increase the vote share by 6 per cent and people believed in the Bihar First Bihari First agenda. To strengthen BJP was also an aim. Now we got new strength and with this, we are preparing for 2025 election," Paswan added.

Chirag also advised the opposition to accept the defeat gracefully and not to blame the EVM or election administration.

Earlier LJP chief congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for National Democratic Alliance's win in the Bihar Assembly election 2020 and said that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar won only because of Prime Minister Modi.

Chirag said that the voters in Bihar have expressed their faith in PM Modi and it is necessary that BJP gets stronger in Bihar in order to usher in development in the state.

In Bihar elections 2020, of the 243 seats, 125 have gone in favour of the ruling coalition headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and 110 to rival Grand Alliance. The RJD emerged as the single-largest party in the House with 75 seats. The LJP won only one seat.