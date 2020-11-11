STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nagaland bans firecrackers till January 31, 2021 to curb pollution amid COVID-19 pandemic

The prohibition has been imposed in exercise of the power conferred under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, Chief Secretary J Alam said in a notification issued on Tuesday.

Published: 11th November 2020 07:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2020 08:12 PM

The ban on sale and use of firecrackers has been imposed ahead of Diwali to prevent further rise in air pollution | Pti

By PTI

KOHIMA: The Nagaland government banned firecrackers across the state till January 31 next year to curb pollution amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as per an official order.

There is an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state, and during the winter, elderly, children, persons with comorbidities develop respiratory problems, he said.

Bursting of firecrackers releases harmful chemicals that have a severe impact on the respiratory health, and such pollutants may further prove hazardous for COVID-19 patients, including those who have recovered, Alam said.

Considering the harmful effects, the state government directed to prohibit the sale and use of firecrackers across Nagaland in the public interest, the officer said.

Any person found violating the order would be punished under relevant provisions of the Disaster Management Act and other laws, he said.

The deputy commissioners, the commissioner of police of Dimapur and superintendents of police have been empowered to take all measures and necessary action to ensure compliance with the order, Alam said.

Several states have announced restrictions on bursting of firecrackers on Diwali and other year-end festivities, including Christmas, to curb pollution.

