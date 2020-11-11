STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NGT directs armed forces to hold meeting with CPCB on scientific waste management

The tribunal passed the order after perusing a status report by the Air Force which mentioned that green norms have been laid down and environmentally friendly procedures are being adhered to.

solid waste management

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal has directed the Armed forces to hold a meeting with Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to develop an in-house monitoring mechanism for scientific waste management.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said certain establishments in the Armed Forces may lack requisite knowledge on ecological issues and steps were necessary for the protection of the environment.

"The designated officers at different levels can also initiate awareness programs on environmental issues and challenges which may be an ongoing process," the bench said.

The tribunal passed the order after perusing a status report by the Air Force which mentioned that green norms have been laid down and environmentally friendly procedures are being adhered to.

"The report of the Army refers to the Siachen Glacier Ecological Issues, action plan by way of sensitization of troops, identifying methods to decrease the waste and methods of disposal thereof."

"Two Task Forces have been constituted and responsibilities are given to reduce waste generation and scientific waste management at different locations," the status report said.

According to the petitioner Anil Chopra, who is a retired Air Marshal and has also worked as a part of Uttar Pradesh Solid Waste Management Monitoring Committee, the waste generated by military weapons, domestic, industrial, biological, hospital and electronic activities (e-waste) needs to be scientifically disposed of in the interest of public health and environment.

Such problems may also be faced in the desert and marine areas which need to be monitored at an appropriate level, the former officer said.

The applicant referred to three reports -- Environmental Issues and Waste Management by Armed Forces, Siachen Glacier Ecological Issues and Cantonments and Military Stations.

