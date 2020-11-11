Proposal from China for systematic de-escalation, disengagement and de-induction

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The India-China standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh seems to be heading for some resolution as a proposal has been exchanged between the Corps Commanders of the two sides. The proposal is told to have a systematic plan for de-escalation, disengagement and de-induction.



Confirming the proposal, a senior Army officer told, "The Chinese side extended this proposal during the 8th Corps Commanders meeting. It is being studied at various levels." China Study Group will be going through the details and accordingly the Corps Commanders of the two sides will be meeting soon to discuss the same further, the officer added. The Corps Commanders of the two sides met on November 6 in Chushul, the Indian side of the LAC.

As per the officer, India has cleared its stance that the forces will revert to the status quo ante, the positions which existed before first week of May month, when the Chinese side unilaterally moved forward its troops along the Line of Actual Control and moved its troops to the LAC.

"Everything is in nebulous state at present as there is no fixed position from which the troops will start moving back first. Also, what number of troops will retreat to which new positions is all being studied," added the officer

There are reports of China agreeing to move its troops back to the old position of Finger 8 from its current position of Finger 4 on the northern bank of the Pangong Tso. China, in the recent past had been adamant of India withdrawing first its troops from the southern bank of Pangong Tso towards Chushul. India had reoriented its troops and positioned them on the heights in advantageous positions.



The China Study Group is the grouping of the foreign secretary, home secretary, defence secretary, and the vice-chiefs of the three services, along with the chiefs of the Intelligence Bureau and R&AW which mulls over the issues related to China. It is involved with the current standoff right from beginning.