SC grants interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment of suicide case

By Online Desk

The Supreme Court has granted interim relief to Republic TV owner and editor Arnab Goswami on Wednesday in the case of alleged abetment of suicide of an interior designer in 2018.

A vacation bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee also granted interim bail to two others -- Nitish Sarda and Parveen Rajesh Singh -- on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 each.

The bench said their release should not be delayed and the prison authorities should facilitate this.

The top court directed that Goswami, Sarda and Singh shall not tamper with evidence and cooperate in the probe in the case.

Earlier in the day, the SC questioned the Maharashtra government over the case against journalist Arnab Goswami and said that it would be a travesty of justice if personal liberty of a person is curtailed like this.

The top court bench expressed concern over state governments targeting some individuals on the basis of ideology and difference of opinion.

The bench asked Maharashtra whether there was any need for custodial interrogation of Goswami, who is the Editor-in-Chief of Republic TV, saying the issue pertains to "personal liberty".

It observed that Indian democracy is "extraordinarily resilient" and the Maharashtra government must ignore all this (Arnab's taunt on TV).

"Whatever be his ideology, least I don't even watch his channel, but if in this case constitutional court's do not interfere today, we are travelling the path of destruction undeniably," Justice Chandrachud said, adding, "the point is can you deny personal liberty of a person on these allegations".

"If the government targets individuals on this basis. You may not like television channels but this should not happen," the apex court said.

The bench observed that assuming the FIR is "gospel truth" but that is a matter of investigation.

Goswami had challenged the Bombay High Court's November 9 order refusing to grant him and two others interim bail in the case and asking them to move the trial court for relief.

The accused were arrested by Alibaug police in Maharashtra's Raigad district on November 4 in connection with the suicide of architect-interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother in 2018 over alleged non-payment of dues to them by the companies of the accused.

(With PTI inputs)