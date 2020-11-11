STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SC grants interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment of suicide case

The SC bench while hearing Arnab's bail plea expressed concern over state governments targeting some individuals on the basis of ideology and difference of opinion.

Published: 11th November 2020 04:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2020 07:03 PM   |  A+A-

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami. (Photo | Twitter)

By Online Desk

The Supreme Court has granted interim relief to Republic TV owner and editor Arnab Goswami on Wednesday in the case of alleged abetment of suicide of an interior designer in 2018. 

A vacation bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee also granted interim bail to two others -- Nitish Sarda and Parveen Rajesh Singh -- on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 each.

The bench said their release should not be delayed and the prison authorities should facilitate this.

The top court directed that Goswami, Sarda and Singh shall not tamper with evidence and cooperate in the probe in the case.

Earlier in the day, the SC questioned the Maharashtra government over the case against journalist Arnab Goswami and said that it would be a travesty of justice if personal liberty of a person is curtailed like this.

The top court bench expressed concern over state governments targeting some individuals on the basis of ideology and difference of opinion.

ALSO READ | EDITORIAL: Arnab or J&K, don’t muzzle free speech

The bench asked Maharashtra whether there was any need for custodial interrogation of Goswami, who is the Editor-in-Chief of Republic TV, saying the issue pertains to "personal liberty".

It observed that Indian democracy is "extraordinarily resilient" and the Maharashtra government must ignore all this (Arnab's taunt on TV).

"Whatever be his ideology, least I don't even watch his channel, but if in this case constitutional court's do not interfere today, we are travelling the path of destruction undeniably," Justice Chandrachud said, adding, "the point is can you deny personal liberty of a person on these allegations".

"If the government targets individuals on this basis. You may not like television channels but this should not happen," the apex court said.

The bench observed that assuming the FIR is "gospel truth" but that is a matter of investigation.

Goswami had challenged the Bombay High Court's November 9 order refusing to grant him and two others interim bail in the case and asking them to move the trial court for relief.

The accused were arrested by Alibaug police in Maharashtra's Raigad district on November 4 in connection with the suicide of architect-interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother in 2018 over alleged non-payment of dues to them by the companies of the accused.

(With PTI inputs)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arnab Goswami Republic TV Arnab Goswami case Arnab Goswami suicide abetment case
India Matters
BJP activists exult as the NDA does well in the Bihar Assembly polls, in Patna on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
NDA wins absolute majority in Bihar, RJD emerges single-largest party
RJD supporters flash victory sign during counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly polls in Patna Tuesday Nov. 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar elections: Tejashwi Yadav’s social engineering fails to click
The dream 11 IPL trophy. (Photo | IPL)
TNIE Exclusive: Big auction, Ahmedabad IPL franchise next year
St Joseph’s Boys High School featured in the Day Boys school list. (Photo | Express)
Eight Bengaluru schools make it to top 10 in national survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
COVID19 vaccine Sputnik V is 92% effective Russia
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
SC grants interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment of suicide case
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp