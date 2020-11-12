26/11 terrorists came from our territory, admits Pakistan's top probe agency

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Pakistan’s top investigating body, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday admitted that 11 terrorists involved in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks were Pakistanis.

In a nearly 1,200-name long list, the FIA mentioned the names of Muhammad Amjad Khan, who purchased the boat for the attack and Shahid Gafoor who captained the boat apart from the nine crew members — Muhammad Usman, Ateeq-Ur-Rehman, Riaz Ahmad, Muhammad Mushtaq, Muhammad Naeem, Abdul Shakoor, Muhammad Sabir, Muhammad Usman and Shakil Ahmad.

However, the list does not mention Lashkar-e-Taiba chief and UN designated terrorist Hafiz Saeed and wanted underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

Saeed is a UN listed international terrorist and the mastermind of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The list also does not mention Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Maulana Masood Azhar, who was designated as an international terrorist following the Pulwama attack in February last year.

In response to the Pulwama attack, India had retaliated by destroying a terror camp in Balakot in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir following which Pakistan had tried to attack military establishments along the LoC.

In the ensuing fight, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was captured.

He was released two days later.

The list contains the names of 161 terrorists from Baluchistan, 737 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 100 from Sindh, 122 from Punjab, 32 from Islamabad, and 30 from Pakistani occupied Kashmir.

They have been categorised as most wanted.

The list also mentions the names of opposition PML-N leader Nasir Butt and persons involved in the attack on former Pakistan President Parvez Musharraf.