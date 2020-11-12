Approval of historic policy making, says Modi on NDA's Bihar win as he dares Mamata ahead of Bengal polls

Manish Anand By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Stating that Bihar will march on the development path under the leadership of Nitish Kumar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the NDA’s electoral victory across the country was an endorsement of the measures taken by the government to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.

While the world paused in the face of the pandemic, India continued to take “historic decisions” to reform agriculture, education, land titles and others, Modi said.

The prime minister chose the celebratory atmosphere at the BJP headquarters to underscore the party's growing strength across the country, a day after its stupendous show helped the NDA pip a resurgent RJD-led alliance to the post, even as it notched up impressive wins in bypolls across states like Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh among others.

Referring to the poll results, he said they have broadened the verdict delivered by the people in the Lok Sabha polls in favour of BJP for its development work.

He also attributed the NDA's win in Bihar to its mantra of "sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas" and also launched a veiled attack on the West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress, saying those who cannot challenge the saffron party democratically have resorted to "murdering" its workers to realise their goals.

A day after the Bihar verdict, the BJP headquarters turned saffron, with party workers celebrating the victory. BJP chief J P Nadda set the tone of the celebrations, saying the verdict is an endorsement of the Covid-19 management under the PM’s leadership.

“The battle that India waged against the Covid-19 pandemic has no parallel, as the principal priority has been to save the lives of the people. It was also ensured that while free ration was made available to the people, the immediate requirement of employment was also addressed,” Modi said.

Reflecting on the poll outcome, Modi said the verdict is another indication of the “new mood” in the country, adding, “people reward those who work for development with honesty.” He also lavished praise on Nadda for leading the party to victory in the polls.

Assembly polls are due in the first half of 2021 in West Bengal, a politically crucial state where BJP hopes to come to power for the first time by ending Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's 10-year old rule.

Modi also said that the NDA will serve Bihar under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar every BJP member will leave no stone unturned to help it realise its resolve of development in the state.

Referring to the BJP’s silent voter base, Modi said women trust the party because they prioritise “safety and respect”.

“Women are the biggest silent voters. They have shown their might in Bihar, with a large turnout,” he added.

In his address, the prime minister launched a stinging attack on "family parties and family-oriented parties", saying their "web" could be seen from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and that they are the "biggest threat" to Indian democracy.

Without naming the Congress, Modi came down heavily against dynasties, saying one large national party’s leadership has just one family.

“The future is full of possibilities, and the women and the youth see hope in the BJP. The poor and the downtrodden see their representations in the BJP,” he said.

The BJP is the only national party in which the poor, dalits and other deprived sections of society see their representation, he said, adding that it is the only national party that represents and caters to aspirations of every section and region of the nation.

Modi said the party's rise from "two rooms and two seats" to its dominance in national politics now has clearly shown that people will give only those a chance to serve the country who work honestly for the nation's development.

Those who do not understand it are losing their deposits in polls, he said, an apparent reference to the Congress' poor show in these polls.

The BJP's model of "good governance" was visible during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, asserting that people's vote for the party have shown their support to the measures taken by his government to deal with the pandemic.

Everyone must be wondering when he will speak on the Bihar poll results, Modi said smilingly in the middle of his speech before adding that the only mystery formula behind the NDA's win in the state, where exit polls had mostly predicted a loss for it, was its mantra of "sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas".

Development work, trust, and aspirations and pride of Bihar have won in the state, he said.

Terming the Bihar polls results as "most special", he noted that the BJP is the only party which has seen its tally increase despite being in power in the state for three terms and added that it has performed spectacularly in states like Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat despite ruling them for long.

The prime minister asked people to take due care while celebrating Diwai and follow the mantra of "vocal for local", a push for local products.

He also hailed the Election Commission, security forces and local administration for the successful conduct of elections, saying India's polling process is a pride of every Indian.

Amid a festival-like atmosphere with the crowd chanting 'Modi hai to mumkin hai (Modi can make it possible), BJP president J P Nadda earlier said at the event that people of Bihar have put their stamp of approval on Modi's work to deal with COVID-19 and help poor during the pandemic.

He also said Bihar has chosen 'vikas raaj' over 'goonda raaj', 'DBT raaj' over 'loot raaj' and LED over lantern.

With the party's strong of poll wins being first under Nadda, who had taken over the helm in January this year, Modi lauded his leadership and asked the large number of party workers present at the headquarters to join him in raising slogans in his support.

Modi dares Mamata ahead of Bengal polls

Modi on Wednesday launched a veiled attack on ruling TMC in West Bengal, where assembly polls are due in the first half of 2021, saying those who cannot challenge the saffron party democratically have resorted to "murdering" its workers to achieve their goals.

"Maut ka khel" (killing game) cannot get you votes, Modi said in an address to BJP workers at an event in the party's headquarters to mark its victory in Bihar assembly polls and bypolls across the country.

Without naming any party, he said, "Those who aren't able to challenge us in a democratic way, they have taken the path of killing India's workers.

In some parts of the country, they think they can realise their goals by killing BJP workers."

He added, "I will appeal to them to see reason. I need not warn them as people will do this. Polls come and go, win and loss happen but this killing game cannot work in a democracy. This 'maut ka khel' cannot get anyone votes. They should see the writing on the wall."

The BJP has alleged that many of its workers have been killed by the ruling TMC in the state where it has emerged as a main challenger to the Mamata Banerjee-led party.

The TMC has denied it.

The saffron party is hoping to come to power in the politically crucial eastern state for the first time by ending Banerjee's 10-year old rule.

The BJP has also levelled similar allegations against the Left government in Kerala, which will also go to the polls in the first half of next year.

(With PTI Inputs)