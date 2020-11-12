STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Arunachal CM sets August 2022 deadline for completion of Hollongi Airport

The chief minister expressed concern over the slow progress of actual work on the runway and airport terminal.

Published: 12th November 2020 06:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2020 06:59 PM   |  A+A-

Pema Khandu

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu (File | PTI)

By PTI

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday told the officials engaged in the construction of the greenfield airport at Hollongi near here, to complete the project by August 2022.

Khandu accompanied by state's Civil Aviation Minister Nakap Nalo and a host of departmental officers and legislators took first-hand report of the ground facts of the maiden airport in the state capital.

"The project, foundation of which was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is our top-most priority. Please be informed that earlier the completion target was November 2022 which, has been changed to August 2022. Work accordingly," Khandu said.

He assured that funds would not be a constraint for completion of any work on time.

Officials of the work departments like Power, PHE, PWD and district administration gave details of works being executed by each like water supply, power, approach road, boundary wall, land acquisition, rehabilitation of displaced Chakma settlers.

Most of the works are under execution and the officials assured that by March next year all would be completed except for a few that would be executed after completion of works like boundary wall and approach road, official sources said here.

The chief minister expressed concern over the slow progress of actual work on the runway and airport terminal.

The project is being executed by Gujarat-based firm Dinesh Chandra R Agarwal Infracon Pvt Ltd.

Khandu told the Chief Project Manager of the firm Kaushal Patel that all assistance would be provided to the firm by the government.

He urged him to speed up the construction process.

"You have got five months of the best working season now. Make full use of it. Work day and night. You have got all our support and cooperation," he said, adding that he would personally monitor the progress of work by visiting the site from time to time.

As the airport site lies along the Assam-Arunachal boundary and some land have to be acquired also from the Assam side, Khandu said, adding that he would soon have a talk in this regard with his Assam counterpart.

"As both Arunachal and Assam will benefit from the airport, we will coordinate with Assam government in successful completion of the project," he said.

Khandu also visited the rehabilitation site of the 186 displaced Chakma families and interacted with them.

He assured them assistance, especially in resolving the drinking water issue, which is under progress.

As a temporary solution, water is being supplied through bore wells at the moment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pema Khandu Hollongi Airport
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (File photo | PTI)
Bihar polls 2020: Congress concedes it was ‘weak link’ in Grand Alliance
Former US president Barack Obama (L) and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (R) (Photos | AP, PTI)
'Lacked either aptitude or passion...': Obama on Rahul Gandhi in his memoir
Parents gave their feedback on reopening of schools by attending the meetings organised at Presidency Higher Secondary School in Chennai. (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
Fear of second wave forces TN to defer reopening of schools
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Man gets a new heart through Delhi's green corridor in 17 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Celine Gounder is part of the 13-member task force that will aid the administration in its efforts to contain and mitigate the spread of COVID-19
Dr. Celine Gounder of Tamil origin part of Joe Biden’s Covid-19 task force
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhaar Yadav/EPS)
Third COVID-19 wave? Delhi records 100+deaths in 24 hours for first time
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp